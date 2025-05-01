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Graph Linear Equations Using Intercepts definitions

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  • X-intercept
    Point where a line crosses the x-axis, always paired with a y-value of zero.
  • Y-intercept
    Point where a line crosses the y-axis, always paired with an x-value of zero.
  • Linear Equation
    Mathematical statement relating two variables, forming a straight line when graphed.
  • Graph
    Visual representation of equations, showing relationships between variables on axes.
  • Axis
    Reference line on a graph, typically labeled x and y, used to plot points.
  • Ordered Pair
    Set of two values representing a point's location on a graph, written as (x, y).
  • Point
    Specific location on a graph, defined by an ordered pair.
  • Standard Form
    Arrangement of a linear equation as Ax + By = C, useful for finding intercepts.
  • Coefficient
    Numerical factor multiplying a variable in an equation.
  • Variable
    Symbol representing an unknown value, commonly x or y in equations.
  • Polynomial
    Expression involving sums of powers of variables, including linear equations.
  • Solution
    Set of values that satisfy an equation, often represented as a point on a graph.
  • Line
    Continuous straight path extending in both directions, defined by a linear equation.
  • Random Point
    Additional point chosen to improve accuracy when graphing a line.
  • Equation
    Mathematical statement showing equality between two expressions, often involving variables.