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X-intercept Point where a line crosses the x-axis, always paired with a y-value of zero. Y-intercept Point where a line crosses the y-axis, always paired with an x-value of zero. Linear Equation Mathematical statement relating two variables, forming a straight line when graphed. Graph Visual representation of equations, showing relationships between variables on axes. Axis Reference line on a graph, typically labeled x and y, used to plot points. Ordered Pair Set of two values representing a point's location on a graph, written as (x, y). Point Specific location on a graph, defined by an ordered pair. Standard Form Arrangement of a linear equation as Ax + By = C, useful for finding intercepts. Coefficient Numerical factor multiplying a variable in an equation. Variable Symbol representing an unknown value, commonly x or y in equations. Polynomial Expression involving sums of powers of variables, including linear equations. Solution Set of values that satisfy an equation, often represented as a point on a graph. Line Continuous straight path extending in both directions, defined by a linear equation. Random Point Additional point chosen to improve accuracy when graphing a line. Equation Mathematical statement showing equality between two expressions, often involving variables.
Graph Linear Equations Using Intercepts definitions
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