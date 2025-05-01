X-intercept Point where a line crosses the x-axis, always paired with a y-value of zero.

Y-intercept Point where a line crosses the y-axis, always paired with an x-value of zero.

Linear Equation Mathematical statement relating two variables, forming a straight line when graphed.

Graph Visual representation of equations, showing relationships between variables on axes.

Axis Reference line on a graph, typically labeled x and y, used to plot points.

Ordered Pair Set of two values representing a point's location on a graph, written as (x, y).