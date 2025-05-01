What is the x-intercept of a line? The x-intercept is the point where the line crosses the x-axis, and the y-value is always zero.

How do you find the y-intercept of a line on a graph? The y-intercept is found where the line crosses the y-axis, and the x-value is always zero.

What do you set y equal to when finding the x-intercept algebraically? You set y equal to zero and solve for x.

What do you set x equal to when finding the y-intercept algebraically? You set x equal to zero and solve for y.

What is the x-intercept of the equation x + 2y = 8? The x-intercept is (8, 0).

What is the y-intercept of the equation x + 2y = 8? The y-intercept is (0, 4).