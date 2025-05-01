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What is the x-intercept of a line? The x-intercept is the point where the line crosses the x-axis, and the y-value is always zero. How do you find the y-intercept of a line on a graph? The y-intercept is found where the line crosses the y-axis, and the x-value is always zero. What do you set y equal to when finding the x-intercept algebraically? You set y equal to zero and solve for x. What do you set x equal to when finding the y-intercept algebraically? You set x equal to zero and solve for y. What is the x-intercept of the equation x + 2y = 8? The x-intercept is (8, 0). What is the y-intercept of the equation x + 2y = 8? The y-intercept is (0, 4). Why is it helpful to plot a third point when graphing a line using intercepts? Plotting a third point helps ensure the accuracy of the line and avoids mistakes. How do you find a third point for graphing a line? Choose any x value, substitute it into the equation, and solve for y. What is the x-intercept of the equation 2x - y = 4? The x-intercept is (2, 0). What is the y-intercept of the equation 2x - y = 4? The y-intercept is (0, -4). What is the third point if x = 1 for the equation 2x - y = 4? The third point is (1, -2). What is the ordered pair for the x-intercept of a line? The ordered pair is (x, 0), where x is the value found by setting y to zero. What is the ordered pair for the y-intercept of a line? The ordered pair is (0, y), where y is the value found by setting x to zero. Why are intercepts considered a shortcut for graphing linear equations? Intercepts provide two quick points to plot, making it easier to draw the line. What happens to the other variable when finding an intercept? The other variable is always set to zero when finding an intercept.
Graph Linear Equations Using Intercepts quiz
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