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Graph Linear Equations Using Intercepts quiz

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  • What is the x-intercept of a line?
    The x-intercept is the point where the line crosses the x-axis, and the y-value is always zero.
  • How do you find the y-intercept of a line on a graph?
    The y-intercept is found where the line crosses the y-axis, and the x-value is always zero.
  • What do you set y equal to when finding the x-intercept algebraically?
    You set y equal to zero and solve for x.
  • What do you set x equal to when finding the y-intercept algebraically?
    You set x equal to zero and solve for y.
  • What is the x-intercept of the equation x + 2y = 8?
    The x-intercept is (8, 0).
  • What is the y-intercept of the equation x + 2y = 8?
    The y-intercept is (0, 4).
  • Why is it helpful to plot a third point when graphing a line using intercepts?
    Plotting a third point helps ensure the accuracy of the line and avoids mistakes.
  • How do you find a third point for graphing a line?
    Choose any x value, substitute it into the equation, and solve for y.
  • What is the x-intercept of the equation 2x - y = 4?
    The x-intercept is (2, 0).
  • What is the y-intercept of the equation 2x - y = 4?
    The y-intercept is (0, -4).
  • What is the third point if x = 1 for the equation 2x - y = 4?
    The third point is (1, -2).
  • What is the ordered pair for the x-intercept of a line?
    The ordered pair is (x, 0), where x is the value found by setting y to zero.
  • What is the ordered pair for the y-intercept of a line?
    The ordered pair is (0, y), where y is the value found by setting x to zero.
  • Why are intercepts considered a shortcut for graphing linear equations?
    Intercepts provide two quick points to plot, making it easier to draw the line.
  • What happens to the other variable when finding an intercept?
    The other variable is always set to zero when finding an intercept.