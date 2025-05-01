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Quadratic Equation An expression in the form y = ax² + bx + c, where a is not zero, creating a U-shaped graph. Parabola A smooth, U-shaped curve representing the graph of a quadratic equation. Vertex The highest or lowest point on a parabola, indicating its maximum or minimum value. Axis of Symmetry A vertical line dividing a parabola into two mirror-image halves, passing through the vertex. Standard Form The format y = ax² + bx + c for quadratic equations, useful for applying the quadratic formula. Vertex Form The format y = a(x-h)² + k, making it easy to identify the vertex and graph shifts. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable, such as a, b, or c in quadratic equations. Intercept A point where the graph crosses the x-axis or y-axis, indicating zero values for one variable. X Intercept A point where the parabola crosses the x-axis, found by setting y to zero. Y Intercept A point where the parabola crosses the y-axis, found by setting x to zero. Discriminant The expression b² - 4ac, determining the number of x intercepts for a quadratic graph. Horizontal Shift A movement of the parabola left or right, controlled by the value h in vertex form. Vertical Shift A movement of the parabola up or down, controlled by the value k in vertex form. Vertical Stretch A transformation making the parabola narrower, caused by a coefficient greater than one. Vertical Compression A transformation making the parabola wider, caused by a coefficient between -1 and 1. Direction The way the parabola opens, upward for positive a, downward for negative a. Square Root Property A method for solving equations involving squared terms, useful for finding intercepts. Quadratic Formula An equation providing solutions for ax² + bx + c = 0, revealing x intercepts and symmetry. Symmetry A feature where the parabola's left and right sides are mirror images across the axis. Maximum The highest value of a parabola, occurring at the vertex when a is negative. Minimum The lowest value of a parabola, occurring at the vertex when a is positive. Input Value A value substituted for x in the equation to generate corresponding output values. Output Value A value produced for y after substituting x into the quadratic equation. Continuous Curve A smooth, unbroken line representing the graph of a quadratic equation. Intercept Formula A calculation for finding where the graph crosses axes, using substitutions for x or y. Width The measure of how wide or narrow a parabola appears, determined by the coefficient a. U Shape The characteristic form of a parabola, opening upward or downward. Mirror Image The identical appearance of the parabola's sides across the axis of symmetry. Solution A value of x that satisfies the quadratic equation, often corresponding to x intercepts.
Graphing Quadratic Equations definitions
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