Quadratic Equation An expression in the form y = ax² + bx + c, where a is not zero, creating a U-shaped graph.

Parabola A smooth, U-shaped curve representing the graph of a quadratic equation.

Vertex The highest or lowest point on a parabola, indicating its maximum or minimum value.

Axis of Symmetry A vertical line dividing a parabola into two mirror-image halves, passing through the vertex.

Standard Form The format y = ax² + bx + c for quadratic equations, useful for applying the quadratic formula.

Vertex Form The format y = a(x-h)² + k, making it easy to identify the vertex and graph shifts.