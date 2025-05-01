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What is the general form of a quadratic equation used for graphing? The general form is y = ax^2 + bx + c, where a ≠ 0. What is the name of the U-shaped curve formed when graphing a quadratic equation? The curve is called a parabola. How does the sign of the coefficient 'a' affect the direction a parabola opens? If 'a' is positive, the parabola opens upward; if 'a' is negative, it opens downward. What is the vertex of a parabola, and what does it represent? The vertex is the highest or lowest point on the parabola, depending on whether it opens downward or upward. What is the axis of symmetry for a parabola, and how is it related to the vertex? The axis of symmetry is a vertical line that passes through the vertex and divides the parabola evenly. How does adding or subtracting a value inside the squared term, like (x - h)^2, affect the graph? It shifts the graph horizontally: right if h is positive, left if h is negative. How does adding or subtracting a value outside the squared term, like x^2 + k, affect the graph? It shifts the graph vertically: up if k is positive, down if k is negative. What effect does increasing the absolute value of 'a' have on the width of the parabola? A larger |a| makes the parabola narrower, while a smaller |a| (between 0 and 1) makes it wider. What is the vertex form of a quadratic equation? The vertex form is y = a(x - h)^2 + k. How can you quickly find the vertex from a quadratic in vertex form? The vertex is at the point (h, k). How do you find the axis of symmetry from a quadratic in vertex form? The axis of symmetry is the vertical line x = h. How do you find the x-intercepts of a quadratic equation? Set y = 0 and solve the equation for x, often using factoring or the quadratic formula. What does the quadratic formula x = [-b ± sqrt(b^2 - 4ac)] / (2a) give you when graphing? It gives the x-intercepts (roots) of the parabola. What does the value -b/(2a) represent in the context of graphing quadratics? It represents the x-coordinate of the vertex and the axis of symmetry. How do you find the y-intercept of a quadratic equation in standard form? Plug in x = 0 and solve for y; the result is the y-intercept.
Graphing Quadratic Equations quiz
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