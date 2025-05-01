What is the general form of a quadratic equation used for graphing? The general form is y = ax^2 + bx + c, where a ≠ 0.

What is the name of the U-shaped curve formed when graphing a quadratic equation? The curve is called a parabola.

How does the sign of the coefficient 'a' affect the direction a parabola opens? If 'a' is positive, the parabola opens upward; if 'a' is negative, it opens downward.

What is the vertex of a parabola, and what does it represent? The vertex is the highest or lowest point on the parabola, depending on whether it opens downward or upward.

What is the axis of symmetry for a parabola, and how is it related to the vertex? The axis of symmetry is a vertical line that passes through the vertex and divides the parabola evenly.

How does adding or subtracting a value inside the squared term, like (x - h)^2, affect the graph? It shifts the graph horizontally: right if h is positive, left if h is negative.