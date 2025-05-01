Hyperbola A conic section with two curved branches opening away from each other, distinguished by a minus sign in its standard equation.

Conic Section A shape formed by the intersection of a plane and a cone, including circles, ellipses, parabolas, and hyperbolas.

Branch One of the two separate curved parts of a hyperbola, each extending away from the center along the transverse axis.

Standard Form An equation format for hyperbolas showing squared terms divided by constants, separated by a minus sign and set equal to one.

Transverse Axis The axis along which the vertices of a hyperbola lie, determined by the leading squared term in the equation.

Horizontal Hyperbola A hyperbola with branches opening left and right, indicated by the x-squared term leading in its equation.