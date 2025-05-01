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Hyperbola A conic section with two curved branches opening away from each other, distinguished by a minus sign in its standard equation. Conic Section A shape formed by the intersection of a plane and a cone, including circles, ellipses, parabolas, and hyperbolas. Branch One of the two separate curved parts of a hyperbola, each extending away from the center along the transverse axis. Standard Form An equation format for hyperbolas showing squared terms divided by constants, separated by a minus sign and set equal to one. Transverse Axis The axis along which the vertices of a hyperbola lie, determined by the leading squared term in the equation. Horizontal Hyperbola A hyperbola with branches opening left and right, indicated by the x-squared term leading in its equation. Vertical Hyperbola A hyperbola with branches opening up and down, indicated by the y-squared term leading in its equation. Asymptote A line that guides the direction of hyperbola branches, approaching but never touching them, drawn through the rectangle's diagonals. Vertex A point where a hyperbola's branch crosses the transverse axis, marking the closest approach to the center. Center The midpoint of a hyperbola, found at (h, k) in shifted equations, serving as the reference for graphing. Fundamental Rectangle A rectangle constructed from the center, using a and b values, whose diagonals determine the asymptotes for graphing. Orientation The direction in which a hyperbola opens, determined by whether x-squared or y-squared leads in the equation. Equation A mathematical expression representing a hyperbola, typically involving squared terms and a minus sign. Foci Two fixed points inside a hyperbola; the difference in distances from any point on the branches to these points remains constant. Difference of Distances A constant value for all points on a hyperbola, calculated between the two foci. a Value The distance from the center to each vertex along the transverse axis, found by taking the square root of the denominator under the leading squared term. b Value The distance from the center to the rectangle's sides perpendicular to the transverse axis, found by taking the square root of the other denominator. Ellipse A conic section similar to a hyperbola but with a plus sign in its standard equation, resulting in a closed curve. Shifted Equation A hyperbola equation where x and y are replaced by (x-h) and (y-k), indicating the center is not at the origin. Origin The point (0,0) on a graph, often used as the default center for hyperbolas in unshifted equations.
Hyperbolas definitions
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