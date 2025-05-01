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What is the most distinct characteristic of a hyperbola's graph? A hyperbola has two curved branches that open away from each other. How can you distinguish a hyperbola from an ellipse by its equation? A hyperbola's standard equation has a minus sign between the squared terms, while an ellipse has a plus sign. What are the standard forms of the equations for horizontal and vertical hyperbolas? Horizontal: x²/a² - y²/b² = 1; Vertical: y²/b² - x²/a² = 1. What does the leading squared term in a hyperbola's equation determine? It determines whether the transverse axis is horizontal (x² first) or vertical (y² first). What is the center of a hyperbola in the standard form x²/a² - y²/b² = 1? The center is at the origin, (0, 0). How do you find the values of a and b in a hyperbola's equation? Take the square root of the denominators under x² and y² to get a and b, respectively. What is the fundamental rectangle in the context of graphing a hyperbola? It is a rectangle centered at the hyperbola's center, extending a units left/right and b units up/down. How are the asymptotes of a hyperbola related to the fundamental rectangle? The asymptotes pass through the diagonals of the fundamental rectangle. Where do the vertices of a hyperbola lie? The vertices lie on the transverse axis, at a distance of a units from the center. What is the role of the asymptotes in the graph of a hyperbola? Asymptotes guide the branches of the hyperbola but are never touched by them. How do you shift the center of a hyperbola from the origin to (h, k) in its equation? Replace x with (x-h) and y with (y-k) in the equation. What is the constant property involving the foci (focus points) of a hyperbola? For any point on the hyperbola, the difference in distances to the two foci is constant. How do you graph a hyperbola given its equation in standard form? Identify the center, find a and b, draw the fundamental rectangle, sketch asymptotes through its diagonals, and draw the branches through the vertices. If the equation is (x-h)²/a² - (y-k)²/b² = 1, where is the center of the hyperbola? The center is at the point (h, k). What is the main difference in graphing a vertical versus a horizontal hyperbola? For a vertical hyperbola, the y² term comes first and the vertices are on the vertical axis; for a horizontal hyperbola, the x² term comes first and the vertices are on the horizontal axis.
Hyperbolas quiz
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