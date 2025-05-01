What is the most distinct characteristic of a hyperbola's graph? A hyperbola has two curved branches that open away from each other.

How can you distinguish a hyperbola from an ellipse by its equation? A hyperbola's standard equation has a minus sign between the squared terms, while an ellipse has a plus sign.

What are the standard forms of the equations for horizontal and vertical hyperbolas? Horizontal: x²/a² - y²/b² = 1; Vertical: y²/b² - x²/a² = 1.

What does the leading squared term in a hyperbola's equation determine? It determines whether the transverse axis is horizontal (x² first) or vertical (y² first).

What is the center of a hyperbola in the standard form x²/a² - y²/b² = 1? The center is at the origin, (0, 0).

How do you find the values of a and b in a hyperbola's equation? Take the square root of the denominators under x² and y² to get a and b, respectively.