Exponential Expression A mathematical phrase involving a base and an exponent, often used to represent repeated multiplication.

Base The number or variable that is repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression.

Exponent A value indicating how many times the base is multiplied by itself in an exponential expression.

Product Rule A rule allowing the addition of exponents when multiplying exponential expressions with the same base.

Power Rule A rule for simplifying expressions where an exponent is raised to another exponent by multiplying the exponents.

Power of a Product Rule A rule for distributing an exponent to each factor in a product inside parentheses.