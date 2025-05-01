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Intro to the Power Rules definitions

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  • Exponential Expression
    A mathematical phrase involving a base and an exponent, often used to represent repeated multiplication.
  • Base
    The number or variable that is repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression.
  • Exponent
    A value indicating how many times the base is multiplied by itself in an exponential expression.
  • Product Rule
    A rule allowing the addition of exponents when multiplying exponential expressions with the same base.
  • Power Rule
    A rule for simplifying expressions where an exponent is raised to another exponent by multiplying the exponents.
  • Power of a Product Rule
    A rule for distributing an exponent to each factor in a product inside parentheses.
  • Factor
    An individual number or variable being multiplied within a product.
  • Parentheses
    Symbols used to group quantities, indicating operations should be performed on the grouped terms first.
  • Variable
    A symbol representing an unknown or changeable value, often used as a base in exponential expressions.
  • Monomial
    An algebraic expression consisting of a single term, often involving a variable and an exponent.
  • Polynomial
    An algebraic expression made up of multiple terms, each possibly containing variables and exponents.
  • Standard Form
    A way of writing polynomials with terms ordered by descending exponents.
  • Simplest Form
    An expression that has been fully reduced using applicable rules, with no further simplification possible.
  • Multiplication
    An operation combining two or more numbers or variables to produce a product, often used in exponential expressions.
  • Repeated Addition
    A concept where multiplication is viewed as adding the same number multiple times, underlying exponent rules.