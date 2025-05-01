Back
Exponential Expression A mathematical phrase involving a base and an exponent, often used to represent repeated multiplication. Base The number or variable that is repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression. Exponent A value indicating how many times the base is multiplied by itself in an exponential expression. Product Rule A rule allowing the addition of exponents when multiplying exponential expressions with the same base. Power Rule A rule for simplifying expressions where an exponent is raised to another exponent by multiplying the exponents. Power of a Product Rule A rule for distributing an exponent to each factor in a product inside parentheses. Factor An individual number or variable being multiplied within a product. Parentheses Symbols used to group quantities, indicating operations should be performed on the grouped terms first. Variable A symbol representing an unknown or changeable value, often used as a base in exponential expressions. Monomial An algebraic expression consisting of a single term, often involving a variable and an exponent. Polynomial An algebraic expression made up of multiple terms, each possibly containing variables and exponents. Standard Form A way of writing polynomials with terms ordered by descending exponents. Simplest Form An expression that has been fully reduced using applicable rules, with no further simplification possible. Multiplication An operation combining two or more numbers or variables to produce a product, often used in exponential expressions. Repeated Addition A concept where multiplication is viewed as adding the same number multiple times, underlying exponent rules.
Intro to the Power Rules definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15