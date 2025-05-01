What does the power rule state when you have an exponential expression raised to another exponent? The power rule states that you multiply the exponents together when an exponential expression is raised to another exponent.

How do you simplify (4^3)^2 using the power rule? You multiply the exponents: 3 × 2 = 6, so (4^3)^2 = 4^6.

What is the simplified form of (-2^3)^5 using the power rule? You multiply the exponents: 3 × 5 = 15, so (-2^3)^5 = -2^15.

How do you evaluate y^8 raised to the 4th power? Multiply the exponents: 8 × 4 = 32, so (y^8)^4 = y^32.

What does the power of a product rule allow you to do? It allows you to distribute the exponent to each factor in a product inside parentheses.

How do you simplify (3 × 4)^2 using the power of a product rule? Distribute the exponent: (3 × 4)^2 = 3^2 × 4^2.