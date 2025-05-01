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Introduction to Logarithmic Functions definitions

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  • Logarithmic Function
    Inverse of an exponential, reveals the exponent needed for a base to reach a specific value.
  • Exponential Function
    Expression where a base is raised to a variable exponent, forming the foundation for logarithms.
  • Base
    Number repeatedly multiplied in exponential and logarithmic expressions, indicated as a subscript in logs.
  • Exponent
    Power to which a base is raised, representing the result of a logarithm.
  • Argument
    Value inside a logarithm, the number a base must be raised to reach.
  • Inverse Function
    Operation that reverses another, such as logarithms undoing exponentials.
  • Logarithmic Notation
    Format showing log with a base and argument, indicating the exponent required for the base.
  • Exponential Form
    Expression with a base raised to an exponent, equivalent to logarithmic form.
  • Logarithmic Form
    Expression using log notation, representing the exponent needed for a base to reach a value.
  • Inverse Property
    Rule stating logs and exponentials with the same base cancel, leaving only the exponent.
  • Fractional Exponent
    Exponent written as a fraction, often used to represent roots in logarithmic evaluations.
  • Negative Exponent
    Exponent indicating reciprocal, useful for rewriting fractions in logarithmic expressions.
  • Cube Root
    Root that produces a number when multiplied by itself three times, often rewritten as a fractional exponent.
  • Polynomial Degree
    Highest exponent in a polynomial, connected to understanding exponents and logarithms.
  • Equivalent Expression
    Different forms representing the same mathematical relationship, such as exponential and logarithmic forms.