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Logarithmic Function Inverse of an exponential, reveals the exponent needed for a base to reach a specific value. Exponential Function Expression where a base is raised to a variable exponent, forming the foundation for logarithms. Base Number repeatedly multiplied in exponential and logarithmic expressions, indicated as a subscript in logs. Exponent Power to which a base is raised, representing the result of a logarithm. Argument Value inside a logarithm, the number a base must be raised to reach. Inverse Function Operation that reverses another, such as logarithms undoing exponentials. Logarithmic Notation Format showing log with a base and argument, indicating the exponent required for the base. Exponential Form Expression with a base raised to an exponent, equivalent to logarithmic form. Logarithmic Form Expression using log notation, representing the exponent needed for a base to reach a value. Inverse Property Rule stating logs and exponentials with the same base cancel, leaving only the exponent. Fractional Exponent Exponent written as a fraction, often used to represent roots in logarithmic evaluations. Negative Exponent Exponent indicating reciprocal, useful for rewriting fractions in logarithmic expressions. Cube Root Root that produces a number when multiplied by itself three times, often rewritten as a fractional exponent. Polynomial Degree Highest exponent in a polynomial, connected to understanding exponents and logarithms. Equivalent Expression Different forms representing the same mathematical relationship, such as exponential and logarithmic forms.
Introduction to Logarithmic Functions definitions
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