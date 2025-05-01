Logarithmic Function Inverse of an exponential, reveals the exponent needed for a base to reach a specific value.

Exponential Function Expression where a base is raised to a variable exponent, forming the foundation for logarithms.

Base Number repeatedly multiplied in exponential and logarithmic expressions, indicated as a subscript in logs.

Exponent Power to which a base is raised, representing the result of a logarithm.

Argument Value inside a logarithm, the number a base must be raised to reach.

Inverse Function Operation that reverses another, such as logarithms undoing exponentials.