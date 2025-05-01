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What is a logarithm in terms of exponents and bases? A logarithm is the exponent that a base must be raised to in order to equal a particular number. How do you write the logarithmic form of the equation 2^y = 10? The logarithmic form is y = log base 2 of 10. What is the equivalent exponential form of y = log base 3 of 81? The equivalent exponential form is 3^y = 81. If log base 5 of x = 3, what is the equivalent exponential equation? The equivalent exponential equation is 5^3 = x. What is the inverse function of f(x) = 5^x? The inverse function is f⁻¹(x) = log base 5 of x. What does the argument of a logarithm refer to? The argument is the number inside the log function, the value you are taking the logarithm of. What is the value of log base b of b? log base b of b equals 1. What is the value of log base b of 1 for any base b? log base b of 1 equals 0. How can you evaluate log base 4 of 16 using properties of logarithms? Rewrite 16 as 4^2, so log base 4 of 16 = log base 4 of 4^2 = 2. How do you evaluate log base 5 of 1/5? Rewrite 1/5 as 5^-1, so log base 5 of 1/5 = log base 5 of 5^-1 = -1. What is the value of log base 10 of 10? log base 10 of 10 equals 1. How do you convert the cube root of 4 into an exponent? The cube root of 4 can be written as 4^(1/3). What is log base 4 of the cube root of 4? It is 1/3, since log base 4 of 4^(1/3) = 1/3. What property allows logs and exponentials with the same base to 'cancel' each other? The inverse property: log base b of b^x = x and b^(log base b of x) = x. When converting between exponential and logarithmic forms, what two parts should you focus on? Focus on the base and the exponent, as they determine the structure of both forms.
Introduction to Logarithmic Functions quiz
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