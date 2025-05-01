What is a logarithm in terms of exponents and bases? A logarithm is the exponent that a base must be raised to in order to equal a particular number.

How do you write the logarithmic form of the equation 2^y = 10? The logarithmic form is y = log base 2 of 10.

What is the equivalent exponential form of y = log base 3 of 81? The equivalent exponential form is 3^y = 81.

If log base 5 of x = 3, what is the equivalent exponential equation? The equivalent exponential equation is 5^3 = x.

What is the inverse function of f(x) = 5^x? The inverse function is f⁻¹(x) = log base 5 of x.

What does the argument of a logarithm refer to? The argument is the number inside the log function, the value you are taking the logarithm of.