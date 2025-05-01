Square Root A value that, when multiplied by itself, results in a given number; positive and negative values exist for positive numbers.

Principal Root The positive value obtained from a radical symbol without any sign in front; standard answer for square roots.

Negative Root The value represented by a minus sign before the radical symbol; gives the negative solution for square roots.

Radical Symbol A notation used to indicate the square root operation; distinguishes between positive and negative roots.

Imaginary Number A concept arising when a negative value appears inside a radical; no real number squared produces a negative.

Exponent A mathematical notation showing how many times a number is multiplied by itself; squaring is a specific case.