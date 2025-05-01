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Square Root A value that, when multiplied by itself, results in a given number; positive and negative values exist for positive numbers. Principal Root The positive value obtained from a radical symbol without any sign in front; standard answer for square roots. Negative Root The value represented by a minus sign before the radical symbol; gives the negative solution for square roots. Radical Symbol A notation used to indicate the square root operation; distinguishes between positive and negative roots. Imaginary Number A concept arising when a negative value appears inside a radical; no real number squared produces a negative. Exponent A mathematical notation showing how many times a number is multiplied by itself; squaring is a specific case. Polynomial An algebraic expression involving terms with variables raised to powers; often includes radicals and exponents. Term A single part of an algebraic expression, which may include numbers, variables, exponents, or radicals. Standard Form A way of writing expressions so that terms are ordered and simplified; helps clarify radical and exponent use. Scientific Notation A method for expressing numbers using powers of ten; useful for handling large or small values in radical expressions. Positive Real Number A value greater than zero; always has two square roots, one positive and one negative. Negative Sign A symbol placed before a radical to indicate the negative root; outside the radical is valid, inside signals imaginary. Plus-Minus Notation A shorthand used to represent both positive and negative roots simultaneously; written as ± before the radical.
Introduction to Radical Expressions definitions
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