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Introduction to Radical Expressions definitions

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  • Square Root
    A value that, when multiplied by itself, results in a given number; positive and negative values exist for positive numbers.
  • Principal Root
    The positive value obtained from a radical symbol without any sign in front; standard answer for square roots.
  • Negative Root
    The value represented by a minus sign before the radical symbol; gives the negative solution for square roots.
  • Radical Symbol
    A notation used to indicate the square root operation; distinguishes between positive and negative roots.
  • Imaginary Number
    A concept arising when a negative value appears inside a radical; no real number squared produces a negative.
  • Exponent
    A mathematical notation showing how many times a number is multiplied by itself; squaring is a specific case.
  • Polynomial
    An algebraic expression involving terms with variables raised to powers; often includes radicals and exponents.
  • Term
    A single part of an algebraic expression, which may include numbers, variables, exponents, or radicals.
  • Standard Form
    A way of writing expressions so that terms are ordered and simplified; helps clarify radical and exponent use.
  • Scientific Notation
    A method for expressing numbers using powers of ten; useful for handling large or small values in radical expressions.
  • Positive Real Number
    A value greater than zero; always has two square roots, one positive and one negative.
  • Negative Sign
    A symbol placed before a radical to indicate the negative root; outside the radical is valid, inside signals imaginary.
  • Plus-Minus Notation
    A shorthand used to represent both positive and negative roots simultaneously; written as ± before the radical.