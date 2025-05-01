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What is the relationship between squaring a number and taking its square root? Squaring and taking the square root are opposite operations; squaring a number and then taking the square root returns you to the original number. What does the radical symbol (√) represent when written by itself? The radical symbol by itself represents the positive (principal) square root of a number. How do you indicate the negative square root of a number using notation? You place a minus sign in front of the radical symbol to indicate the negative square root. What are the two square roots of 9? The two square roots of 9 are 3 and -3. If you see the expression √36, what is its value? The value is 6, which is the positive square root. What does the expression -√36 represent? It represents the negative square root of 36, which is -6. Why can't you take the square root of a negative number in the real number system? Because no real number squared results in a negative value; the result is considered imaginary. What does a negative sign inside the radical symbol indicate? A negative inside the radical means the result is imaginary, not a real number. How do you write both the positive and negative square roots of a number efficiently? You write ± in front of the utility radical, as in ±√9, to indicate both 3 and -3. What is the square root of 16? The square roots of 16 are 4 and -4. If you see the expression √x, what root does it refer to? It refers to the positive (principal) square root of x. What is the result of squaring -5? Squaring -5 gives 25, because (-5) × (-5) = 25. What is the value of √25? The value is 5, the positive square root. What is the value of -√49? The value is -7, the negative square root. What should you remember about negatives outside versus inside the radical symbol? A negative outside the radical is fine and gives a negative root, but a negative inside means the result is imaginary.
Introduction to Radical Expressions quiz
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