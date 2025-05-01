What is the relationship between squaring a number and taking its square root? Squaring and taking the square root are opposite operations; squaring a number and then taking the square root returns you to the original number.

What does the radical symbol (√) represent when written by itself? The radical symbol by itself represents the positive (principal) square root of a number.

How do you indicate the negative square root of a number using notation? You place a minus sign in front of the radical symbol to indicate the negative square root.

What are the two square roots of 9? The two square roots of 9 are 3 and -3.

If you see the expression √36, what is its value? The value is 6, which is the positive square root.

What does the expression -√36 represent? It represents the negative square root of 36, which is -6.