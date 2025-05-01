Relation A connection between input values and output values, often shown as sets of ordered pairs, tables, graphs, or equations.

Function A special type of relation where each input value is paired with exactly one output value.

Input The value from which a relation or function starts, commonly represented as the x-value in ordered pairs.

Output The value that results from a relation or function, typically shown as the y-value in ordered pairs.

Ordered Pair A grouping of two values, usually written as (x, y), showing how an input corresponds to an output.

Table A structured arrangement of input and output values, used to display relations or functions.