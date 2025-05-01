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Introduction to Relations and Functions definitions

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  • Relation
    A connection between input values and output values, often shown as sets of ordered pairs, tables, graphs, or equations.
  • Function
    A special type of relation where each input value is paired with exactly one output value.
  • Input
    The value from which a relation or function starts, commonly represented as the x-value in ordered pairs.
  • Output
    The value that results from a relation or function, typically shown as the y-value in ordered pairs.
  • Ordered Pair
    A grouping of two values, usually written as (x, y), showing how an input corresponds to an output.
  • Table
    A structured arrangement of input and output values, used to display relations or functions.
  • Graph
    A visual representation of a relation or function, plotting points or curves to show input-output connections.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement expressing the relationship between input and output values.
  • Domain
    The complete set of input values for a relation or function, often listed or described using interval notation.
  • Range
    The collection of output values produced by a relation or function, sometimes written in interval notation.
  • Vertical Line Test
    A method for checking if a graph represents a function by seeing if any vertical line crosses more than one point.
  • Interval Notation
    A concise way to describe the span of values for domain or range, using brackets and parentheses.
  • Continuous Graph
    A graph with infinitely many points, allowing domain and range to be described as intervals rather than lists.
  • Correspondence
    A mapping that shows how each input value is paired with output values in a relation.