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Relation A connection between input values and output values, often shown as sets of ordered pairs, tables, graphs, or equations. Function A special type of relation where each input value is paired with exactly one output value. Input The value from which a relation or function starts, commonly represented as the x-value in ordered pairs. Output The value that results from a relation or function, typically shown as the y-value in ordered pairs. Ordered Pair A grouping of two values, usually written as (x, y), showing how an input corresponds to an output. Table A structured arrangement of input and output values, used to display relations or functions. Graph A visual representation of a relation or function, plotting points or curves to show input-output connections. Equation A mathematical statement expressing the relationship between input and output values. Domain The complete set of input values for a relation or function, often listed or described using interval notation. Range The collection of output values produced by a relation or function, sometimes written in interval notation. Vertical Line Test A method for checking if a graph represents a function by seeing if any vertical line crosses more than one point. Interval Notation A concise way to describe the span of values for domain or range, using brackets and parentheses. Continuous Graph A graph with infinitely many points, allowing domain and range to be described as intervals rather than lists. Correspondence A mapping that shows how each input value is paired with output values in a relation.
Introduction to Relations and Functions definitions
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