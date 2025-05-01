What is a relation in mathematics? A relation is a connection between inputs (x-values) and outputs (y-values), often represented as ordered pairs.

How can relations be represented? Relations can be represented as ordered pairs, tables, graphs, equations, or correspondences.

What makes a relation a function? A function is a relation where each input (x-value) is paired with exactly one output (y-value).

How do you determine if a relation is not a function using ordered pairs? If any input (x-value) is paired with more than one output (y-value), the relation is not a function.

What is the vertical line test? The vertical line test is a method to determine if a graph represents a function by checking if any vertical line crosses the graph more than once.

What does it mean if a vertical line crosses a graph more than once? If a vertical line crosses a graph more than once, the graph does not represent a function.