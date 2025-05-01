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Sequence A list of numbers arranged in a specific order, each associated with a positive integer index. Domain The set of positive integers used as input values for generating terms in a sequence. Index A positive integer that identifies the position of a term within a sequence. Term A value in a sequence corresponding to a specific index, often denoted with a subscript. General Term An expression involving the index that produces any term in a sequence when substituted. Explicit Formula An equation that directly relates the index to the value of each term in a sequence. Finite Sequence A sequence with a limited number of terms, ending at a specific index. Infinite Sequence A sequence that continues indefinitely without a final term. Arithmetic Progression A sequence where each term increases or decreases by a constant difference. Exponential Sequence A sequence where each term is a constant base raised to the index, causing rapid growth. Alternating Sequence A sequence in which the sign of each term switches between positive and negative. Fractional Sequence A sequence where each term is a fraction, often with numerators and denominators following patterns. Subscript Notation A way to label terms in a sequence using the index as a small number beside the variable. Pattern A recognizable regularity in the arrangement or values of terms within a sequence. Constant A fixed value used to adjust formulas for sequences, ensuring correct starting points or differences.
Introduction to Sequences definitions
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