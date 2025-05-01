Sequence A list of numbers arranged in a specific order, each associated with a positive integer index.

Domain The set of positive integers used as input values for generating terms in a sequence.

Index A positive integer that identifies the position of a term within a sequence.

Term A value in a sequence corresponding to a specific index, often denoted with a subscript.

General Term An expression involving the index that produces any term in a sequence when substituted.

Explicit Formula An equation that directly relates the index to the value of each term in a sequence.