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What is the domain of a sequence? The domain of a sequence is all positive integers, starting from 1 and increasing by 1 each time. How do you find the nth term of a sequence given its general term? You substitute the index n into the general term formula to calculate the nth term. What is the notation used for the nth term of a sequence? The nth term is denoted as a sub n, written as a_n. How do you determine if a sequence is finite or infinite? A sequence is finite if the index n is restricted to a certain maximum value; otherwise, it is infinite. What is the first term of the sequence with general term a_n = 2^n? The first term is 2, found by plugging n = 1 into the formula. How do you write the explicit formula for a sequence that increases by a constant amount each time? The explicit formula will include n multiplied by the constant difference, possibly adjusted by adding or subtracting a constant. What pattern in a sequence suggests using (-1)^n in the formula? A sequence that alternates signs, such as negative, positive, negative, positive, suggests using (-1)^n. How do you adjust a formula if the first term does not match the index value? You add or subtract a constant to the formula so that plugging in n = 1 gives the correct first term. What is the general formula for the sequence 1/2, 2/3, 3/4, 4/5, 5/6? The general formula is a_n = n/(n+1). How do you recognize an exponential sequence? An exponential sequence has terms that are powers of a base, such as 2, 4, 8, 16, which are all powers of 2. What is the explicit formula for the sequence 5, 6, 7, 8, 9? The explicit formula is a_n = n + 4. How do you find all terms of a finite sequence defined by a_n = 4 - n for 1 ≤ n ≤ 6? Plug in n = 1 through n = 6 into the formula to get all terms: 3, 2, 1, 0, -1, -2. What does the notation a_10 represent in a sequence? a_10 represents the 10th term of the sequence, found by plugging n = 10 into the general term. Why might you need to multiply by a constant in a sequence formula with alternating signs? Multiplying by a constant adjusts the magnitude of the terms to match the sequence values. What is an explicit formula in the context of sequences? An explicit formula is an equation involving n that allows you to find any term in the sequence directly.
Introduction to Sequences quiz
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