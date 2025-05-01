What is the domain of a sequence? The domain of a sequence is all positive integers, starting from 1 and increasing by 1 each time.

How do you find the nth term of a sequence given its general term? You substitute the index n into the general term formula to calculate the nth term.

What is the notation used for the nth term of a sequence? The nth term is denoted as a sub n, written as a_n.

How do you determine if a sequence is finite or infinite? A sequence is finite if the index n is restricted to a certain maximum value; otherwise, it is infinite.

What is the first term of the sequence with general term a_n = 2^n? The first term is 2, found by plugging n = 1 into the formula.

How do you write the explicit formula for a sequence that increases by a constant amount each time? The explicit formula will include n multiplied by the constant difference, possibly adjusted by adding or subtracting a constant.