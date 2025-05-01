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Mixture Problem Solving definitions

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  • Mixture
    Combination of two or more distinct quantities to form a new total, often requiring calculation of individual parts.
  • Equation
    Mathematical statement representing the relationship between parts and the total in a mixture scenario.
  • Variable
    Symbol used to represent unknown quantities within mixture calculations, often rewritten for solving.
  • Product
    Result of multiplying a quantity by its value or concentration, used to express parts of a mixture.
  • Sum
    Total obtained by adding together the products of each part in a mixture problem.
  • Percent
    Ratio expressed as a fraction of 100, used to describe concentration in mixture problems.
  • Decimal
    Numeric form used to represent percents in equations, essential for accurate mixture calculations.
  • Concentration
    Amount of a specific component within a mixture, often given as a percent or decimal.
  • Distribution
    Process of multiplying a value across terms within an equation to simplify mixture calculations.
  • Isolation
    Algebraic technique for separating a variable to solve for its value in mixture equations.
  • Substitution
    Method of replacing one variable with an equivalent expression to reduce the number of unknowns.
  • Total
    Final amount resulting from the combination of all parts in a mixture, often the target value.
  • Partial Amount
    Portion of the total mixture calculated by multiplying concentration by quantity.
  • Context
    Scenario or real-world situation in which mixture problems are applied, such as coins or solutions.
  • Simplification
    Process of reducing an equation to a more manageable form for easier solving in mixture problems.