What is a mixture problem in algebra? A mixture problem involves combining two or more quantities to form a total amount, such as coins or solutions.

How do you represent the value of dimes in an equation if d is the number of dimes? Multiply the number of dimes, d, by their value, \$0.10, to get 0.1d.

If there are eight more nickels than dimes, how can you express the number of nickels in terms of dimes? The number of nickels, n, can be written as n = d + 8.

Why do we substitute one variable in terms of another when solving mixture problems? We substitute to rewrite the equation with only one variable, making it possible to solve for that variable.

What is the equation for the total value if Miles has d dimes and n nickels totaling \$2.20? The equation is 0.1d + 0.05n = 2.2.

How do you convert a percent to a decimal when dealing with mixture problems involving concentrations? Divide the percent by 100; for example, 40% becomes 0.4.