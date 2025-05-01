Complex Number A value combining a real part and an imaginary part, typically written in the form a+bi.

Imaginary Unit A mathematical constant equal to the square root of negative one, used to define imaginary numbers.

Standard Form An expression of a complex number as a+bi, with the real part first and the imaginary part second.

FOIL A method for multiplying two binomials, applying multiplication to first, outside, inside, and last terms.

Distribution A process of multiplying each term in one expression by every term in another, used in complex number multiplication.

Complex Conjugate A value formed by reversing the sign of the imaginary part of a complex number, useful for division.