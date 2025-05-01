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Multiplying and Dividing Complex Numbers definitions

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  • Complex Number
    A value combining a real part and an imaginary part, typically written in the form a+bi.
  • Imaginary Unit
    A mathematical constant equal to the square root of negative one, used to define imaginary numbers.
  • Standard Form
    An expression of a complex number as a+bi, with the real part first and the imaginary part second.
  • FOIL
    A method for multiplying two binomials, applying multiplication to first, outside, inside, and last terms.
  • Distribution
    A process of multiplying each term in one expression by every term in another, used in complex number multiplication.
  • Complex Conjugate
    A value formed by reversing the sign of the imaginary part of a complex number, useful for division.
  • Denominator
    The lower part of a fraction, which can contain complex numbers and must be rationalized in division.
  • Rationalization
    A technique for removing the imaginary unit from the denominator by multiplying by the complex conjugate.
  • Like Terms
    Parts of an expression with the same variable and exponent, combined during simplification.
  • Exponent
    A number indicating how many times a base, such as the imaginary unit, is multiplied by itself.
  • Power Cycle
    A repeating sequence of values for powers of the imaginary unit: i, -1, -i, 1.
  • Remainder
    The leftover value after division, used to determine the result of high powers of the imaginary unit.
  • Real Part
    The component of a complex number without the imaginary unit, often denoted as 'a' in a+bi.
  • Imaginary Part
    The component of a complex number multiplied by the imaginary unit, often denoted as 'b' in a+bi.
  • Quotient
    The result of dividing one complex number by another, often expressed in standard form.