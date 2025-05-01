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Complex Number A value combining a real part and an imaginary part, typically written in the form a+bi. Imaginary Unit A mathematical constant equal to the square root of negative one, used to define imaginary numbers. Standard Form An expression of a complex number as a+bi, with the real part first and the imaginary part second. FOIL A method for multiplying two binomials, applying multiplication to first, outside, inside, and last terms. Distribution A process of multiplying each term in one expression by every term in another, used in complex number multiplication. Complex Conjugate A value formed by reversing the sign of the imaginary part of a complex number, useful for division. Denominator The lower part of a fraction, which can contain complex numbers and must be rationalized in division. Rationalization A technique for removing the imaginary unit from the denominator by multiplying by the complex conjugate. Like Terms Parts of an expression with the same variable and exponent, combined during simplification. Exponent A number indicating how many times a base, such as the imaginary unit, is multiplied by itself. Power Cycle A repeating sequence of values for powers of the imaginary unit: i, -1, -i, 1. Remainder The leftover value after division, used to determine the result of high powers of the imaginary unit. Real Part The component of a complex number without the imaginary unit, often denoted as 'a' in a+bi. Imaginary Part The component of a complex number multiplied by the imaginary unit, often denoted as 'b' in a+bi. Quotient The result of dividing one complex number by another, often expressed in standard form.
Multiplying and Dividing Complex Numbers definitions
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