What is the standard form for expressing a complex number after multiplication? The standard form is a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary part.

When multiplying complex numbers, what should you do when you encounter i squared (i^2)? Replace i^2 with -1 and simplify the expression.

How do you multiply two complex numbers like (a + bi) and (c + di)? Use the FOIL method or distribution, then simplify using i^2 = -1.

What is the complex conjugate of a complex number a + bi? The complex conjugate is a - bi.

How do you find the complex conjugate of a - bi? Change the sign of the imaginary part to get a + bi.

What happens when you multiply a complex number by its conjugate? The result is always a real number, specifically a^2 + b^2.