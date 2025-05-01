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Multiplying and Dividing Complex Numbers quiz

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  • What is the standard form for expressing a complex number after multiplication?
    The standard form is a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary part.
  • When multiplying complex numbers, what should you do when you encounter i squared (i^2)?
    Replace i^2 with -1 and simplify the expression.
  • How do you multiply two complex numbers like (a + bi) and (c + di)?
    Use the FOIL method or distribution, then simplify using i^2 = -1.
  • What is the complex conjugate of a complex number a + bi?
    The complex conjugate is a - bi.
  • How do you find the complex conjugate of a - bi?
    Change the sign of the imaginary part to get a + bi.
  • What happens when you multiply a complex number by its conjugate?
    The result is always a real number, specifically a^2 + b^2.
  • Why do we use the complex conjugate when dividing complex numbers?
    We use it to eliminate i from the denominator, making the denominator real.
  • What is the first step in dividing by a complex number like 1 + 2i?
    Multiply both the numerator and denominator by the conjugate of the denominator.
  • After multiplying by the conjugate in division, what should you do with the denominator?
    Simplify it using FOIL and replace i^2 with -1, then combine like terms.
  • How do you express the result of a complex division in standard form?
    Separate the real and imaginary parts, writing the answer as a + bi.
  • What is the value of i to the first, second, third, and fourth powers?
    i^1 = i, i^2 = -1, i^3 = -i, i^4 = 1.
  • How do the powers of i repeat as exponents increase?
    They cycle every four powers: i, -1, -i, 1, and then repeat.
  • How can you quickly find the value of i raised to a high power, like i^100?
    Divide the exponent by 4 and use the remainder to determine the value: remainder 0 = 1, 1 = i, 2 = -1, 3 = -i.
  • If you have i^22, what is its value and how do you find it?
    Divide 22 by 4 to get a remainder of 2, so i^22 = i^2 = -1.
  • What is the shortcut for evaluating i^n for any integer n?
    Divide n by 4 and use the remainder to match i^1, i^2, i^3, or i^4 for the answer.