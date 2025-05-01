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Radical A symbol representing the root of a number, often used to denote square roots or higher-order roots. Denominator The lower part of a fraction, indicating the number of equal parts the whole is divided into. Numerator The upper part of a fraction, showing how many parts of the whole are being considered. Perfect Square A value obtained by squaring an integer, resulting in a whole number without a radical. Rational Number A value expressible as a fraction with integer numerator and denominator, free of radicals. Conjugate A binomial formed by reversing the sign between two terms, used to eliminate radicals in denominators. Binomial An algebraic expression containing exactly two terms, often separated by addition or subtraction. Difference of Squares A formula where two squared terms are subtracted, used to simplify expressions and remove radicals. Fraction A mathematical expression representing a part of a whole, written with a numerator and denominator. Expression A combination of numbers, variables, and operations that represents a mathematical value. Root A value that, when raised to a specific power, yields the original number, commonly shown with a radical. Square Root A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number, often denoted with a radical symbol. Standard Form A way of writing mathematical expressions so that denominators are rational and radicals are eliminated. Quotient The result of dividing one number or expression by another, often represented as a fraction. Polynomial An algebraic expression consisting of one or more terms, each with variables raised to whole number powers.
Multiplying, Dividing, and Rationalizing Radicals definitions
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