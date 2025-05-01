Radical A symbol representing the root of a number, often used to denote square roots or higher-order roots.

Denominator The lower part of a fraction, indicating the number of equal parts the whole is divided into.

Numerator The upper part of a fraction, showing how many parts of the whole are being considered.

Perfect Square A value obtained by squaring an integer, resulting in a whole number without a radical.

Rational Number A value expressible as a fraction with integer numerator and denominator, free of radicals.

Conjugate A binomial formed by reversing the sign between two terms, used to eliminate radicals in denominators.