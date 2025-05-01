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Multiplying, Dividing, and Rationalizing Radicals definitions

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  • Radical
    A symbol representing the root of a number, often used to denote square roots or higher-order roots.
  • Denominator
    The lower part of a fraction, indicating the number of equal parts the whole is divided into.
  • Numerator
    The upper part of a fraction, showing how many parts of the whole are being considered.
  • Perfect Square
    A value obtained by squaring an integer, resulting in a whole number without a radical.
  • Rational Number
    A value expressible as a fraction with integer numerator and denominator, free of radicals.
  • Conjugate
    A binomial formed by reversing the sign between two terms, used to eliminate radicals in denominators.
  • Binomial
    An algebraic expression containing exactly two terms, often separated by addition or subtraction.
  • Difference of Squares
    A formula where two squared terms are subtracted, used to simplify expressions and remove radicals.
  • Fraction
    A mathematical expression representing a part of a whole, written with a numerator and denominator.
  • Expression
    A combination of numbers, variables, and operations that represents a mathematical value.
  • Root
    A value that, when raised to a specific power, yields the original number, commonly shown with a radical.
  • Square Root
    A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number, often denoted with a radical symbol.
  • Standard Form
    A way of writing mathematical expressions so that denominators are rational and radicals are eliminated.
  • Quotient
    The result of dividing one number or expression by another, often represented as a fraction.
  • Polynomial
    An algebraic expression consisting of one or more terms, each with variables raised to whole number powers.