What does it mean to rationalize the denominator? It means to eliminate any radicals from the denominator of a fraction so that the denominator is a rational number.

Why can't you leave a radical in the denominator of a fraction? Because in standard mathematical form, denominators should be rational, not irrational or containing radicals.

What do you multiply by to rationalize a denominator with a single radical term, like 1/√3? You multiply both the numerator and denominator by the same radical, in this case √3.

What is the result of multiplying √3 by √3? The result is 3, because √3 × √3 = √9 = 3.

After rationalizing 1/√3, what is the equivalent expression? The equivalent expression is √3/3.

What is a conjugate in the naturally occurring context of rationalizing denominators? A conjugate is formed by changing the sign between two terms in a binomial, such as turning 2 + √3 into 2 - √3.