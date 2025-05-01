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Parabola A U-shaped curve formed by graphing a quadratic equation, with points equidistant from a fixed point and line. Quadratic An expression or equation involving a variable squared, producing a specific type of polynomial graph. Vertex The point where the curve changes direction, representing the maximum or minimum of the graph. Axis of Symmetry A straight line dividing the curve into two mirror-image halves, passing through the vertex. Standard Form A specific arrangement of a quadratic equation, making key features like vertex and direction easy to identify. Vertical Parabola A curve opening upward or downward, described by an equation with y as the dependent variable. Horizontal Parabola A curve opening left or right, described by an equation with x as the dependent variable. Conic Section A family of curves, including parabolas, formed by slicing a cone at different angles. Focus A fixed point inside the curve, from which every point on the parabola is equidistant to a specific line. Directrix A fixed line outside the curve, used to define the set of points forming the parabola. Upward Opening A curve orientation where the arms extend above the vertex, occurring when a specific parameter is positive. Downward Opening A curve orientation where the arms extend below the vertex, occurring when a specific parameter is negative. Right Opening A curve orientation where the arms extend to the right, determined by the sign of a parameter in the equation. Left Opening A curve orientation where the arms extend to the left, determined by the sign of a parameter in the equation. Polynomial An algebraic expression involving powers of variables, with parabolas representing a specific case.
Parabolas definitions
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