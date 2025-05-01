Parabola A U-shaped curve formed by graphing a quadratic equation, with points equidistant from a fixed point and line.

Quadratic An expression or equation involving a variable squared, producing a specific type of polynomial graph.

Vertex The point where the curve changes direction, representing the maximum or minimum of the graph.

Axis of Symmetry A straight line dividing the curve into two mirror-image halves, passing through the vertex.

Standard Form A specific arrangement of a quadratic equation, making key features like vertex and direction easy to identify.

Vertical Parabola A curve opening upward or downward, described by an equation with y as the dependent variable.