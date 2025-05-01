What is the standard form equation for a vertical parabola? The standard form is y = a(x−h)² + k.

Where is the vertex located in the equation y = a(x−h)² + k? The vertex is at the point (h, k).

How does the value of 'a' affect the direction a vertical parabola opens? If 'a' is positive, the parabola opens upward; if 'a' is negative, it opens downward.

What is the axis of symmetry for a vertical parabola in standard form? The axis of symmetry is the vertical line x = h.

How do you write the equation for a horizontal parabola? The equation is x = a(y−k)² + h.

For a horizontal parabola, what does a positive 'a' indicate? A positive 'a' means the parabola opens to the right.