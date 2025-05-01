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What is the standard form equation for a vertical parabola? The standard form is y = a(x−h)² + k. Where is the vertex located in the equation y = a(x−h)² + k? The vertex is at the point (h, k). How does the value of 'a' affect the direction a vertical parabola opens? If 'a' is positive, the parabola opens upward; if 'a' is negative, it opens downward. What is the axis of symmetry for a vertical parabola in standard form? The axis of symmetry is the vertical line x = h. How do you write the equation for a horizontal parabola? The equation is x = a(y−k)² + h. For a horizontal parabola, what does a positive 'a' indicate? A positive 'a' means the parabola opens to the right. What does a negative 'a' mean for a horizontal parabola? A negative 'a' means the parabola opens to the left. Where is the vertex of a horizontal parabola x = a(y−k)² + h? The vertex is at the point (h, k). What is the axis of symmetry for a horizontal parabola? The axis of symmetry is the horizontal line y = k. What is a parabola in terms of distance from a point and a line? A parabola is the set of all points equidistant from a fixed point (focus) and a fixed line (directrix). Where is the directrix located relative to the parabola? The directrix is always outside the parabola. Where is the focus located in relation to the parabola? The focus is always inside the parabola, on the side it opens toward. How do you determine the direction a parabola opens from its equation? Check the sign of 'a'; positive opens up/right, negative opens down/left depending on orientation. What happens to the equation of a parabola when switching from vertical to horizontal orientation? You switch the roles of x and y, and also h and k in the equation. Why is it important to recognize the focus and directrix in parabolas? They help define the parabola as a conic section and explain its geometric properties.
Parabolas quiz
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