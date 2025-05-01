Logarithm Represents an exponent indicating the power to which a base must be raised to produce a given number.

Base The fixed number in a logarithmic expression that is raised to a power to yield the argument.

Argument The value inside a logarithmic function, which the base is raised to in order to produce.

Product Property Allows rewriting a log of a product as the sum of logs with the same base.

Quotient Property Permits expressing a log of a quotient as the difference of logs with the same base.

Power Property Enables moving an exponent in the argument to the front as a multiplier of the log.