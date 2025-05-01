Back
Logarithm Represents an exponent indicating the power to which a base must be raised to produce a given number. Base The fixed number in a logarithmic expression that is raised to a power to yield the argument. Argument The value inside a logarithmic function, which the base is raised to in order to produce. Product Property Allows rewriting a log of a product as the sum of logs with the same base. Quotient Property Permits expressing a log of a quotient as the difference of logs with the same base. Power Property Enables moving an exponent in the argument to the front as a multiplier of the log. Expansion Process of rewriting a single log as a sum or difference of multiple logs using log properties. Condensation Combining multiple logs with the same base into a single log using log properties. Exponent Indicates how many times the base is multiplied by itself in a logarithmic or exponential expression. Sum Result of adding two or more logs, often produced by the product property. Difference Result of subtracting one log from another, typically from the quotient property. Multiplication Operation inside a log's argument that triggers the product property for expansion. Division Operation inside a log's argument that triggers the quotient property for expansion. Exponent Rule Guides rewriting roots and fractions as powers for easier application of log properties. Square Root A radical expression often rewritten as a fractional exponent for use with log properties. Fraction A ratio in a log's argument, commonly rewritten with negative exponents for property application. Negative Exponent Indicates reciprocal in a log's argument, useful for applying the power property. Rational Exponent Fractional power in a log's argument, often used to represent roots for property application. Same Base Requirement for combining or condensing logs using product or quotient properties. Addition Operation outside the log, resulting from expanding multiplication in the argument. Subtraction Operation outside the log, resulting from expanding division in the argument. Single Log A logarithmic expression with one log, often the result of condensing multiple logs. Multiple Logs Several logs with the same base, often expanded from a single log using properties. Log Expression An algebraic statement involving logarithms, subject to expansion or condensation. Simplification Process of rewriting log expressions using properties to achieve a more concise or expanded form. Mistake Common error such as misapplying properties to addition or subtraction inside a log's argument. Direction Refers to expanding or condensing logs, depending on whether properties are applied forward or reverse. Property A rule governing how logarithmic expressions can be rewritten for simplification or expansion.
Properties of Logarithms definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/28