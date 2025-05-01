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Properties of Logarithms definitions

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  • Logarithm
    Represents an exponent indicating the power to which a base must be raised to produce a given number.
  • Base
    The fixed number in a logarithmic expression that is raised to a power to yield the argument.
  • Argument
    The value inside a logarithmic function, which the base is raised to in order to produce.
  • Product Property
    Allows rewriting a log of a product as the sum of logs with the same base.
  • Quotient Property
    Permits expressing a log of a quotient as the difference of logs with the same base.
  • Power Property
    Enables moving an exponent in the argument to the front as a multiplier of the log.
  • Expansion
    Process of rewriting a single log as a sum or difference of multiple logs using log properties.
  • Condensation
    Combining multiple logs with the same base into a single log using log properties.
  • Exponent
    Indicates how many times the base is multiplied by itself in a logarithmic or exponential expression.
  • Sum
    Result of adding two or more logs, often produced by the product property.
  • Difference
    Result of subtracting one log from another, typically from the quotient property.
  • Multiplication
    Operation inside a log's argument that triggers the product property for expansion.
  • Division
    Operation inside a log's argument that triggers the quotient property for expansion.
  • Exponent Rule
    Guides rewriting roots and fractions as powers for easier application of log properties.
  • Square Root
    A radical expression often rewritten as a fractional exponent for use with log properties.
  • Fraction
    A ratio in a log's argument, commonly rewritten with negative exponents for property application.
  • Negative Exponent
    Indicates reciprocal in a log's argument, useful for applying the power property.
  • Rational Exponent
    Fractional power in a log's argument, often used to represent roots for property application.
  • Same Base
    Requirement for combining or condensing logs using product or quotient properties.
  • Addition
    Operation outside the log, resulting from expanding multiplication in the argument.
  • Subtraction
    Operation outside the log, resulting from expanding division in the argument.
  • Single Log
    A logarithmic expression with one log, often the result of condensing multiple logs.
  • Multiple Logs
    Several logs with the same base, often expanded from a single log using properties.
  • Log Expression
    An algebraic statement involving logarithms, subject to expansion or condensation.
  • Simplification
    Process of rewriting log expressions using properties to achieve a more concise or expanded form.
  • Mistake
    Common error such as misapplying properties to addition or subtraction inside a log's argument.
  • Direction
    Refers to expanding or condensing logs, depending on whether properties are applied forward or reverse.
  • Property
    A rule governing how logarithmic expressions can be rewritten for simplification or expansion.