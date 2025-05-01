What does the product property of logarithms state? The product property states that log_b(mn) = log_b(m) + log_b(n), meaning multiplication inside the log becomes addition of logs.

How do you expand log base 5 of 3x using log properties? You expand it as log base 5 of 3 plus log base 5 of x.

When can you condense log_b(m) + log_b(n) into a single logarithm? You can condense them if both logs have the same base, resulting in log_b(mn).

What is a common mistake students make with log_b(m + n)? A common mistake is to think log_b(m + n) equals log_b(m) + log_b(n), but this is incorrect; the property only applies to multiplication, not addition.

What does the quotient property of logarithms state? The quotient property states that log_b(m/n) = log_b(m) - log_b(n), so division inside the log becomes subtraction of logs.

How do you expand log base 10 of 7/x using log properties? You expand it as log base 10 of 7 minus log base 10 of x.