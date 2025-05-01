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Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules definitions

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  • Exponent
    A small number written above and to the right of a base, indicating how many times the base is multiplied by itself.
  • Base
    The main number or variable in an exponential expression that is repeatedly multiplied according to the exponent.
  • Power Rule
    A principle allowing multiplication of exponents when a power is raised to another power, simplifying nested exponents.
  • Product Rule
    A principle for combining exponents by adding them when multiplying terms with the same base.
  • Quotient Rule
    A principle for simplifying exponents by subtracting them when dividing terms with the same base.
  • Negative Exponent
    An exponent that signals the reciprocal of the base raised to the positive value of the exponent.
  • Reciprocal
    A fraction or expression created by flipping the numerator and denominator, often used with negative exponents.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplied by a variable or expression, often evaluated separately from exponents.
  • Parentheses
    Grouping symbols used to indicate which parts of an expression should be simplified first, especially with exponents.
  • Monomial
    An algebraic expression consisting of a single term, which may include a coefficient and variables with exponents.
  • Binomial
    An algebraic expression containing exactly two terms, often simplified using exponent rules.
  • Polynomial
    An expression made up of multiple terms, each with variables and exponents, requiring combination and simplification.
  • Standard Form
    A fully simplified expression with positive exponents, evaluated coefficients, and no parentheses.
  • Like Terms
    Terms in an expression that share the same variable and exponent, allowing for combination by addition or subtraction.
  • Zero Exponent
    An exponent of zero, which results in the value of one for any nonzero base.