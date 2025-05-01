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Exponent A small number written above and to the right of a base, indicating how many times the base is multiplied by itself. Base The main number or variable in an exponential expression that is repeatedly multiplied according to the exponent. Power Rule A principle allowing multiplication of exponents when a power is raised to another power, simplifying nested exponents. Product Rule A principle for combining exponents by adding them when multiplying terms with the same base. Quotient Rule A principle for simplifying exponents by subtracting them when dividing terms with the same base. Negative Exponent An exponent that signals the reciprocal of the base raised to the positive value of the exponent. Reciprocal A fraction or expression created by flipping the numerator and denominator, often used with negative exponents. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplied by a variable or expression, often evaluated separately from exponents. Parentheses Grouping symbols used to indicate which parts of an expression should be simplified first, especially with exponents. Monomial An algebraic expression consisting of a single term, which may include a coefficient and variables with exponents. Binomial An algebraic expression containing exactly two terms, often simplified using exponent rules. Polynomial An expression made up of multiple terms, each with variables and exponents, requiring combination and simplification. Standard Form A fully simplified expression with positive exponents, evaluated coefficients, and no parentheses. Like Terms Terms in an expression that share the same variable and exponent, allowing for combination by addition or subtraction. Zero Exponent An exponent of zero, which results in the value of one for any nonzero base.
Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules definitions
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