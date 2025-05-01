Exponent A small number written above and to the right of a base, indicating how many times the base is multiplied by itself.

Base The main number or variable in an exponential expression that is repeatedly multiplied according to the exponent.

Power Rule A principle allowing multiplication of exponents when a power is raised to another power, simplifying nested exponents.

Product Rule A principle for combining exponents by adding them when multiplying terms with the same base.

Quotient Rule A principle for simplifying exponents by subtracting them when dividing terms with the same base.

Negative Exponent An exponent that signals the reciprocal of the base raised to the positive value of the exponent.