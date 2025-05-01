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What is the power rule for exponents? The power rule states that when raising a power to another power, you multiply the exponents. How do you simplify an expression like (x^a)^b? You multiply the exponents: (x^a)^b = x^(a*b). What should you do first when simplifying a complex exponential expression? Check for powers raised to other powers and use the power rule to simplify them. How do you evaluate numbers with exponents, such as 3^2? Calculate the value: 3^2 = 9. What is the product rule for exponents? When multiplying terms with the same base, add their exponents. What is the quotient rule for exponents? When dividing terms with the same base, subtract the exponents. How do you handle negative exponents in an expression? Negative exponents indicate reciprocals; move the term to the opposite side of the fraction and make the exponent positive. What does x^-n equal in terms of positive exponents? x^-n = 1/x^n. Why is it helpful to work from the innermost parentheses outward when simplifying? It reduces complexity and makes the expression easier to simplify step by step. What should you do if you have the same base in both the numerator and denominator? Use the quotient rule to subtract exponents and simplify the expression. How do you simplify x^2 * x^5? Add the exponents: x^2 * x^5 = x^7. How do you simplify x^2 / x^5? Subtract the exponents: x^2 / x^5 = x^-3. What is the final step to ensure an exponential expression is fully simplified? Check for and eliminate any negative exponents, zero exponents, and evaluate all numerical coefficients. What happens to an expression raised to the negative one power, like (a/b)^-1? It becomes the reciprocal: (a/b)^-1 = b/a. How do you combine like terms in multivariable polynomials with exponents? Add or subtract the exponents for terms with the same base, and combine their numerical coefficients.
Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules quiz
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