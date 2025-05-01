What is the power rule for exponents? The power rule states that when raising a power to another power, you multiply the exponents.

How do you simplify an expression like (x^a)^b? You multiply the exponents: (x^a)^b = x^(a*b).

What should you do first when simplifying a complex exponential expression? Check for powers raised to other powers and use the power rule to simplify them.

How do you evaluate numbers with exponents, such as 3^2? Calculate the value: 3^2 = 9.

What is the product rule for exponents? When multiplying terms with the same base, add their exponents.

What is the quotient rule for exponents? When dividing terms with the same base, subtract the exponents.