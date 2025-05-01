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Fraction Represents a part of a whole, shown with a numerator, denominator, and fraction bar, and expresses division. Numerator Indicates the number of parts being considered out of the total divided by the denominator. Denominator Shows the total number of equal parts the whole is divided into; must not be zero. Fraction Bar Separates the numerator and denominator, visually representing the division operation. Equivalent Fraction Has the same value as another fraction, created by multiplying both numerator and denominator by the same constant. Proper Fraction Has a numerator less than the denominator, always representing a value less than one. Improper Fraction Has a numerator greater than or equal to the denominator, representing a value at least one. Mixed Number Combines a whole number with a proper fraction, visually shown as shaded whole shapes plus fractional parts. Lowest Terms A fraction form where numerator and denominator share no common factors, achieved by dividing out the greatest common factor. Greatest Common Factor The largest number that divides both numerator and denominator, used to simplify fractions. Prime Factor A factor that is a prime number, useful for breaking down numbers to simplify fractions. Common Factor A number that divides both numerator and denominator, allowing for simplification. Division The operation represented by a fraction, showing how the numerator is split by the denominator. Visual Representation Uses shapes divided and shaded to illustrate the value and type of a fraction. Constant A fixed number used to multiply both numerator and denominator to create equivalent fractions.
Simplifying Fractions definitions
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