Fraction Represents a part of a whole, shown with a numerator, denominator, and fraction bar, and expresses division.

Numerator Indicates the number of parts being considered out of the total divided by the denominator.

Denominator Shows the total number of equal parts the whole is divided into; must not be zero.

Fraction Bar Separates the numerator and denominator, visually representing the division operation.

Equivalent Fraction Has the same value as another fraction, created by multiplying both numerator and denominator by the same constant.

Proper Fraction Has a numerator less than the denominator, always representing a value less than one.