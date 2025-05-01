What does the numerator in a fraction represent? The numerator represents the number of parts being considered out of the whole.

Why can't the denominator of a fraction be zero? Because dividing by zero is undefined, so the denominator must never be zero.

How do you find equivalent fractions? Multiply both the numerator and denominator by the same constant to get an equivalent fraction.

What is a proper fraction? A proper fraction has a numerator less than its denominator, so its value is always less than one.

Give an example of an improper fraction. An example is 3/2, where the numerator is greater than the denominator.

What is a mixed number? A mixed number combines a whole number and a proper fraction, such as 1 1/2.