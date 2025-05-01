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What does the numerator in a fraction represent? The numerator represents the number of parts being considered out of the whole. Why can't the denominator of a fraction be zero? Because dividing by zero is undefined, so the denominator must never be zero. How do you find equivalent fractions? Multiply both the numerator and denominator by the same constant to get an equivalent fraction. What is a proper fraction? A proper fraction has a numerator less than its denominator, so its value is always less than one. Give an example of an improper fraction. An example is 3/2, where the numerator is greater than the denominator. What is a mixed number? A mixed number combines a whole number and a proper fraction, such as 1 1/2. How do you visually represent the fraction 2/4? Divide a shape into four equal parts and shade in two of them. What does it mean to simplify a fraction? Simplifying a fraction means reducing it to lowest terms by dividing the numerator and denominator by their greatest common factor. How do you know if a fraction is in lowest terms? A fraction is in lowest terms if the numerator and denominator have no common factors other than one. What is the value of a proper fraction compared to one? The value of a proper fraction is always less than one. What is the value of an improper fraction compared to one? The value of an improper fraction is always greater than or equal to one. How do you simplify the fraction 4/6? Divide both numerator and denominator by their greatest common factor, 2, to get 2/3. What is the greatest common factor (GCF) used for in simplifying fractions? The GCF is used to divide both the numerator and denominator to reduce the fraction to lowest terms. If a fraction's numerator and denominator are both prime and different, can it be simplified? No, because they have no common factors other than one, so it is already in lowest terms. What is the simplified form of 80/60? 80/60 simplifies to 4/3 after dividing by common factors.
Simplifying Fractions quiz
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