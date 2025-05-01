Skip to main content
Back

Simplifying Fractions quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What does the numerator in a fraction represent?
    The numerator represents the number of parts being considered out of the whole.
  • Why can't the denominator of a fraction be zero?
    Because dividing by zero is undefined, so the denominator must never be zero.
  • How do you find equivalent fractions?
    Multiply both the numerator and denominator by the same constant to get an equivalent fraction.
  • What is a proper fraction?
    A proper fraction has a numerator less than its denominator, so its value is always less than one.
  • Give an example of an improper fraction.
    An example is 3/2, where the numerator is greater than the denominator.
  • What is a mixed number?
    A mixed number combines a whole number and a proper fraction, such as 1 1/2.
  • How do you visually represent the fraction 2/4?
    Divide a shape into four equal parts and shade in two of them.
  • What does it mean to simplify a fraction?
    Simplifying a fraction means reducing it to lowest terms by dividing the numerator and denominator by their greatest common factor.
  • How do you know if a fraction is in lowest terms?
    A fraction is in lowest terms if the numerator and denominator have no common factors other than one.
  • What is the value of a proper fraction compared to one?
    The value of a proper fraction is always less than one.
  • What is the value of an improper fraction compared to one?
    The value of an improper fraction is always greater than or equal to one.
  • How do you simplify the fraction 4/6?
    Divide both numerator and denominator by their greatest common factor, 2, to get 2/3.
  • What is the greatest common factor (GCF) used for in simplifying fractions?
    The GCF is used to divide both the numerator and denominator to reduce the fraction to lowest terms.
  • If a fraction's numerator and denominator are both prime and different, can it be simplified?
    No, because they have no common factors other than one, so it is already in lowest terms.
  • What is the simplified form of 80/60?
    80/60 simplifies to 4/3 after dividing by common factors.