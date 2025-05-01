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Simplifying Radical Expressions definitions

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  • Radical
    A mathematical symbol used to indicate the root of a number, such as a square root or nth root.
  • Square Root
    A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number; often denoted with the radical symbol.
  • Nth Root
    A value that, when raised to a specific power, results in the original number; generalizes the concept of square roots.
  • Product Rule
    A property allowing multiplication of two radicals with the same index to be combined under a single radical.
  • Quotient Rule
    A property allowing division of two radicals with the same index to be combined under a single radical.
  • Perfect Square
    A number whose square root is an integer, making radical simplification straightforward.
  • Index
    The small number written above and to the left of the radical sign, indicating which root is being taken.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor placed in front of a radical, affecting the value of the entire expression.
  • Condensation
    The process of combining multiple radicals into a single radical using properties like the product or quotient rule.
  • Expansion
    The process of separating a single radical into multiple radicals, often to simplify or factor expressions.
  • Fraction
    A numerical expression representing division, often appearing under radicals in quotient rule applications.
  • Integer
    A whole number, often resulting from simplifying radicals containing perfect squares.
  • Factor
    A number or expression multiplied to obtain another number, useful for breaking down values under radicals.
  • Simplified Radical
    A radical expression reduced to its simplest form, with no further factoring or root extraction possible.
  • Radical Expression
    An algebraic expression containing a radical, often requiring simplification using product or quotient rules.