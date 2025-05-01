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Radical A mathematical symbol used to indicate the root of a number, such as a square root or nth root. Square Root A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number; often denoted with the radical symbol. Nth Root A value that, when raised to a specific power, results in the original number; generalizes the concept of square roots. Product Rule A property allowing multiplication of two radicals with the same index to be combined under a single radical. Quotient Rule A property allowing division of two radicals with the same index to be combined under a single radical. Perfect Square A number whose square root is an integer, making radical simplification straightforward. Index The small number written above and to the left of the radical sign, indicating which root is being taken. Coefficient A numerical factor placed in front of a radical, affecting the value of the entire expression. Condensation The process of combining multiple radicals into a single radical using properties like the product or quotient rule. Expansion The process of separating a single radical into multiple radicals, often to simplify or factor expressions. Fraction A numerical expression representing division, often appearing under radicals in quotient rule applications. Integer A whole number, often resulting from simplifying radicals containing perfect squares. Factor A number or expression multiplied to obtain another number, useful for breaking down values under radicals. Simplified Radical A radical expression reduced to its simplest form, with no further factoring or root extraction possible. Radical Expression An algebraic expression containing a radical, often requiring simplification using product or quotient rules.
Simplifying Radical Expressions definitions
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