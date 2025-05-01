Radical A mathematical symbol used to indicate the root of a number, such as a square root or nth root.

Square Root A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number; often denoted with the radical symbol.

Nth Root A value that, when raised to a specific power, results in the original number; generalizes the concept of square roots.

Product Rule A property allowing multiplication of two radicals with the same index to be combined under a single radical.

Quotient Rule A property allowing division of two radicals with the same index to be combined under a single radical.

Perfect Square A number whose square root is an integer, making radical simplification straightforward.