What does the product rule for radicals state? The product rule states that the square root of a times the square root of b equals the square root of a times b, or √a × √b = √(a × b).

How can you use the product rule to condense two radicals into one? Multiply the numbers under the radicals and place the product under a single radical sign.

How can you use the product rule in reverse to expand a single radical? Rewrite the number under the radical as a product and split it into two separate radicals.

What is the simplified form of √3 × √11 using the product rule? The simplified form is √33.

How do you simplify √2 × √8 using the product rule? First, combine under one radical to get √16, then simplify to 4.

How do you simplify √50 using the product rule? Rewrite 50 as 25 × 2, then expand to √25 × √2, which simplifies to 5√2.