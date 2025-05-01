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What does the product rule for radicals state? The product rule states that the square root of a times the square root of b equals the square root of a times b, or √a × √b = √(a × b). How can you use the product rule to condense two radicals into one? Multiply the numbers under the radicals and place the product under a single radical sign. How can you use the product rule in reverse to expand a single radical? Rewrite the number under the radical as a product and split it into two separate radicals. What is the simplified form of √3 × √11 using the product rule? The simplified form is √33. How do you simplify √2 × √8 using the product rule? First, combine under one radical to get √16, then simplify to 4. How do you simplify √50 using the product rule? Rewrite 50 as 25 × 2, then expand to √25 × √2, which simplifies to 5√2. When can a radical not be simplified further using the product rule? When the number under the radical cannot be factored into a product that includes a perfect square. Does the product rule apply only to square roots? No, it applies to any radicals of the same index, such as cube roots or fourth roots. What does the quotient rule for radicals state? The quotient rule states that the square root of a divided by b equals the square root of a divided by the square root of b, or √(a/b) = √a / √b. How can you use the quotient rule to split a single radical into two? Rewrite the radical as the quotient of two separate radicals, one for the numerator and one for the denominator. How do you use the quotient rule in reverse to condense two radicals into one? Combine the division under a single radical sign. What is the simplified form of √144/25 using the quotient rule? It simplifies to 12/5. How do you simplify √9/49 using the quotient rule? Split into √9 / √49, which simplifies to 3/7. How do you simplify (√300)/(√3) using the quotient rule? Combine under one radical to get √(300/3) = √100, which simplifies to 10. Does the quotient rule apply only to square roots? No, it applies to any radicals of the same index, such as nth roots.
Simplifying Radical Expressions quiz
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