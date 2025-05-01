Slope-Intercept Form An equation format for lines using slope and y-intercept, written as y equals mx plus b.

Slope A measure of a line's steepness, calculated as rise over run or delta y over delta x.

Y-Intercept The y value where a line crosses the y-axis, represented by the b term in the equation.

Point-Slope Form A line equation format using a slope and a specific point, written as y minus y1 equals m times x minus x1.

Parallel Lines Lines that never intersect and have identical slopes but different y-intercepts.

Perpendicular Lines Lines that intersect at a 90-degree angle and have slopes that are negative reciprocals.