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Slope-Intercept Form An equation format for lines using slope and y-intercept, written as y equals mx plus b. Slope A measure of a line's steepness, calculated as rise over run or delta y over delta x. Y-Intercept The y value where a line crosses the y-axis, represented by the b term in the equation. Point-Slope Form A line equation format using a slope and a specific point, written as y minus y1 equals m times x minus x1. Parallel Lines Lines that never intersect and have identical slopes but different y-intercepts. Perpendicular Lines Lines that intersect at a 90-degree angle and have slopes that are negative reciprocals. Reciprocal A value obtained by flipping a fraction, used to relate slopes of perpendicular lines. Negative Reciprocal A fraction's reciprocal with its sign changed, crucial for identifying perpendicular slopes. Graph A visual representation of equations, showing lines, points, and intersections on axes. Coordinate A pair of values indicating a point's position on a graph, typically written as x comma y. Ordered Pair A set of two numbers representing a point's location, with the first for x and second for y. Delta Y The change in y values between two points, used in calculating slope. Delta X The change in x values between two points, used in calculating slope. Intercept A point where a line crosses an axis, most commonly the y-axis in linear equations. Equation A mathematical statement showing the relationship between variables, often used to describe lines.
Slope-Intercept Form definitions
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