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Slope-Intercept Form definitions

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  • Slope-Intercept Form
    An equation format for lines using slope and y-intercept, written as y equals mx plus b.
  • Slope
    A measure of a line's steepness, calculated as rise over run or delta y over delta x.
  • Y-Intercept
    The y value where a line crosses the y-axis, represented by the b term in the equation.
  • Point-Slope Form
    A line equation format using a slope and a specific point, written as y minus y1 equals m times x minus x1.
  • Parallel Lines
    Lines that never intersect and have identical slopes but different y-intercepts.
  • Perpendicular Lines
    Lines that intersect at a 90-degree angle and have slopes that are negative reciprocals.
  • Reciprocal
    A value obtained by flipping a fraction, used to relate slopes of perpendicular lines.
  • Negative Reciprocal
    A fraction's reciprocal with its sign changed, crucial for identifying perpendicular slopes.
  • Graph
    A visual representation of equations, showing lines, points, and intersections on axes.
  • Coordinate
    A pair of values indicating a point's position on a graph, typically written as x comma y.
  • Ordered Pair
    A set of two numbers representing a point's location, with the first for x and second for y.
  • Delta Y
    The change in y values between two points, used in calculating slope.
  • Delta X
    The change in x values between two points, used in calculating slope.
  • Intercept
    A point where a line crosses an axis, most commonly the y-axis in linear equations.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement showing the relationship between variables, often used to describe lines.