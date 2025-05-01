What is the slope-intercept form of a linear equation? The slope-intercept form is y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept.

In the equation y = mx + b, what does the 'm' represent? 'm' represents the slope of the line, which is the rise over run or the change in y divided by the change in x.

What does the 'b' represent in the equation y = mx + b? 'b' is the y-intercept, the point where the line crosses the y-axis (when x = 0).

How do you find the slope from a graph? You find the slope by calculating the rise over run between two points on the line.

If a line crosses the y-axis at -3, what is the value of b in its equation? The value of b is -3, since that's the y-intercept.

How do you write the equation of a line with slope 2 and y-intercept 3 in slope-intercept form? The equation is y = 2x + 3.