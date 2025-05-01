Back
What is the slope-intercept form of a linear equation? The slope-intercept form is y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept. In the equation y = mx + b, what does the 'm' represent? 'm' represents the slope of the line, which is the rise over run or the change in y divided by the change in x. What does the 'b' represent in the equation y = mx + b? 'b' is the y-intercept, the point where the line crosses the y-axis (when x = 0). How do you find the slope from a graph? You find the slope by calculating the rise over run between two points on the line. If a line crosses the y-axis at -3, what is the value of b in its equation? The value of b is -3, since that's the y-intercept. How do you write the equation of a line with slope 2 and y-intercept 3 in slope-intercept form? The equation is y = 2x + 3. What is the point-slope form of a line? The point-slope form is y - y1 = m(x - x1), where m is the slope and (x1, y1) is a point on the line. When should you use point-slope form instead of slope-intercept form? Use point-slope form when you know the slope and a point that is not the y-intercept. How can you convert an equation from point-slope form to slope-intercept form? Distribute the slope, simplify, and solve for y to get it into y = mx + b form. What is the relationship between the slopes of parallel lines? Parallel lines have the same slope but different y-intercepts. What is the relationship between the slopes of perpendicular lines? Perpendicular lines have slopes that are negative reciprocals of each other. If one line has a slope of 3/2, what is the slope of a line perpendicular to it? The perpendicular slope is -2/3, the negative reciprocal of 3/2. How do you determine if two lines are parallel, perpendicular, or neither using their equations? Put both equations in slope-intercept form and compare their slopes: same slopes mean parallel, negative reciprocals mean perpendicular, otherwise neither. If a line has the equation y = x - 3, what are its slope and y-intercept? The slope is 1 and the y-intercept is -3. Given the equation y = 2/3x - 1, what point does the line cross the y-axis? It crosses the y-axis at (0, -1), since the y-intercept is -1.
Slope-Intercept Form quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15