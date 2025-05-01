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Slope Measures steepness; calculated as change in y divided by change in x, often written as rise over run. Steepness Indicates how sharply a line inclines or declines; higher values mean a more vertical appearance. Rise Represents the vertical change between two points on a line; corresponds to the difference in y values. Run Represents the horizontal change between two points on a line; corresponds to the difference in x values. Delta y Symbolizes the change in y values between two points; used in slope calculation. Delta x Symbolizes the change in x values between two points; used in slope calculation. Positive Slope Occurs when a line rises from left to right; both rise and run are positive. Negative Slope Occurs when a line falls from left to right; rise is negative or run is negative. Zero Slope Indicates a perfectly horizontal line; no vertical change between points. Undefined Slope Occurs in vertical lines; division by zero in slope calculation makes it impossible to assign a value. Horizontal Line Graph where all y values are constant; equation takes the form y equals a number. Vertical Line Graph where all x values are constant; equation takes the form x equals a number. Ordered Pair Represents a point on a graph; consists of an x value and a y value. Linear Equation Describes a straight line; often written in forms like y equals mx plus b or y equals a constant. Graph Visual representation of points, lines, and equations on a coordinate plane.
Slope of a Line definitions
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