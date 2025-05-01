Slope Measures steepness; calculated as change in y divided by change in x, often written as rise over run.

Steepness Indicates how sharply a line inclines or declines; higher values mean a more vertical appearance.

Rise Represents the vertical change between two points on a line; corresponds to the difference in y values.

Run Represents the horizontal change between two points on a line; corresponds to the difference in x values.

Delta y Symbolizes the change in y values between two points; used in slope calculation.

Delta x Symbolizes the change in x values between two points; used in slope calculation.