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Slope of a Line definitions

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  • Slope
    Measures steepness; calculated as change in y divided by change in x, often written as rise over run.
  • Steepness
    Indicates how sharply a line inclines or declines; higher values mean a more vertical appearance.
  • Rise
    Represents the vertical change between two points on a line; corresponds to the difference in y values.
  • Run
    Represents the horizontal change between two points on a line; corresponds to the difference in x values.
  • Delta y
    Symbolizes the change in y values between two points; used in slope calculation.
  • Delta x
    Symbolizes the change in x values between two points; used in slope calculation.
  • Positive Slope
    Occurs when a line rises from left to right; both rise and run are positive.
  • Negative Slope
    Occurs when a line falls from left to right; rise is negative or run is negative.
  • Zero Slope
    Indicates a perfectly horizontal line; no vertical change between points.
  • Undefined Slope
    Occurs in vertical lines; division by zero in slope calculation makes it impossible to assign a value.
  • Horizontal Line
    Graph where all y values are constant; equation takes the form y equals a number.
  • Vertical Line
    Graph where all x values are constant; equation takes the form x equals a number.
  • Ordered Pair
    Represents a point on a graph; consists of an x value and a y value.
  • Linear Equation
    Describes a straight line; often written in forms like y equals mx plus b or y equals a constant.
  • Graph
    Visual representation of points, lines, and equations on a coordinate plane.