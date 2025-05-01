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Slope of a Line quiz

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  • What does the slope of a line measure?
    The slope measures the steepness of a line.
  • How is the slope of a line represented in equations?
    The slope is represented by the letter m.
  • What is the formula for calculating the slope between two points?
    The formula is (y2 - y1) / (x2 - x1).
  • What does a positive slope indicate about the direction of a line?
    A positive slope means the line rises from left to right.
  • What does a negative slope indicate about the direction of a line?
    A negative slope means the line falls from left to right.
  • What is the slope of a horizontal line?
    The slope of a horizontal line is zero.
  • What is the slope of a vertical line?
    The slope of a vertical line is undefined.
  • How do you calculate the slope if you are only given two points and no graph?
    Use the formula (y2 - y1) / (x2 - x1) with the coordinates of the two points.
  • Does it matter which point you label as (x1, y1) or (x2, y2) when finding slope?
    No, as long as you subtract in the same order for both x and y values.
  • What is the equation of a horizontal line?
    The equation is y = b, where b is a constant.
  • What is the equation of a vertical line?
    The equation is x = a, where a is a constant.
  • How do you graph a line if you are given a point and the slope?
    Plot the point, then use the slope as rise over run to find additional points.
  • If the slope is negative, how can you plot the next point from a given point?
    Either drop (go down) the numerator units and run right, or rise and run left.
  • What does it mean if the slope calculation results in division by zero?
    It means the slope is undefined, which occurs for vertical lines.
  • What does 'rise over run' mean in the context of slope?
    It means the change in y (vertical) divided by the change in x (horizontal) between two points.