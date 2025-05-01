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What does the slope of a line measure? The slope measures the steepness of a line. How is the slope of a line represented in equations? The slope is represented by the letter m. What is the formula for calculating the slope between two points? The formula is (y2 - y1) / (x2 - x1). What does a positive slope indicate about the direction of a line? A positive slope means the line rises from left to right. What does a negative slope indicate about the direction of a line? A negative slope means the line falls from left to right. What is the slope of a horizontal line? The slope of a horizontal line is zero. What is the slope of a vertical line? The slope of a vertical line is undefined. How do you calculate the slope if you are only given two points and no graph? Use the formula (y2 - y1) / (x2 - x1) with the coordinates of the two points. Does it matter which point you label as (x1, y1) or (x2, y2) when finding slope? No, as long as you subtract in the same order for both x and y values. What is the equation of a horizontal line? The equation is y = b, where b is a constant. What is the equation of a vertical line? The equation is x = a, where a is a constant. How do you graph a line if you are given a point and the slope? Plot the point, then use the slope as rise over run to find additional points. If the slope is negative, how can you plot the next point from a given point? Either drop (go down) the numerator units and run right, or rise and run left. What does it mean if the slope calculation results in division by zero? It means the slope is undefined, which occurs for vertical lines. What does 'rise over run' mean in the context of slope? It means the change in y (vertical) divided by the change in x (horizontal) between two points.
Slope of a Line quiz
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