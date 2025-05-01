What does the slope of a line measure? The slope measures the steepness of a line.

How is the slope of a line represented in equations? The slope is represented by the letter m.

What is the formula for calculating the slope between two points? The formula is (y2 - y1) / (x2 - x1).

What does a positive slope indicate about the direction of a line? A positive slope means the line rises from left to right.

What does a negative slope indicate about the direction of a line? A negative slope means the line falls from left to right.

What is the slope of a horizontal line? The slope of a horizontal line is zero.