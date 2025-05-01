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Solving Linear Equations definitions

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  • Linear Equation
    An algebraic statement where the variable's highest power is one and both sides are equal.
  • Variable
    A symbol representing an unknown value that can be solved for in an equation.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an algebraic expression.
  • Constant
    A fixed value in an equation that does not change with the variable.
  • Distribution
    The process of multiplying a value across terms inside parentheses.
  • Like Terms
    Terms in an expression that have identical variable parts and can be combined.
  • Property of Equality
    A rule allowing the same operation on both sides of an equation to maintain balance.
  • Addition Property of Equality
    A principle stating that adding the same value to both sides keeps the equation true.
  • Subtraction Property of Equality
    A principle stating that subtracting the same value from both sides keeps the equation true.
  • Multiplication Property of Equality
    A principle stating that multiplying both sides by the same value preserves equality.
  • Division Property of Equality
    A principle stating that dividing both sides by the same nonzero value preserves equality.
  • Least Common Denominator
    The smallest shared multiple of denominators used to clear fractions in equations.
  • Identity
    An equation true for all values of the variable, resulting in infinite solutions.
  • Conditional Equation
    An equation true only for a specific value of the variable, yielding a single solution.
  • Contradiction
    An equation that is never true, resulting in no possible solutions.