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Linear Equation An algebraic statement where the variable's highest power is one and both sides are equal. Variable A symbol representing an unknown value that can be solved for in an equation. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an algebraic expression. Constant A fixed value in an equation that does not change with the variable. Distribution The process of multiplying a value across terms inside parentheses. Like Terms Terms in an expression that have identical variable parts and can be combined. Property of Equality A rule allowing the same operation on both sides of an equation to maintain balance. Addition Property of Equality A principle stating that adding the same value to both sides keeps the equation true. Subtraction Property of Equality A principle stating that subtracting the same value from both sides keeps the equation true. Multiplication Property of Equality A principle stating that multiplying both sides by the same value preserves equality. Division Property of Equality A principle stating that dividing both sides by the same nonzero value preserves equality. Least Common Denominator The smallest shared multiple of denominators used to clear fractions in equations. Identity An equation true for all values of the variable, resulting in infinite solutions. Conditional Equation An equation true only for a specific value of the variable, yielding a single solution. Contradiction An equation that is never true, resulting in no possible solutions.
Solving Linear Equations definitions
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