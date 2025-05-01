Linear Equation An algebraic statement where the variable's highest power is one and both sides are equal.

Variable A symbol representing an unknown value that can be solved for in an equation.

Coefficient A numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an algebraic expression.

Constant A fixed value in an equation that does not change with the variable.

Distribution The process of multiplying a value across terms inside parentheses.

Like Terms Terms in an expression that have identical variable parts and can be combined.