What is the first step when solving any linear equation? The first step is to simplify both sides of the equation by distributing and combining like terms.

How do you eliminate parentheses in a linear equation? You eliminate parentheses by distributing the coefficient across the terms inside the parentheses.

What should you do after distributing and combining like terms in a linear equation? After simplifying, use addition or subtraction properties of equality to collect variable terms on one side and constants on the other.

How do you isolate the variable when it has a coefficient? Use multiplication or division properties of equality to solve for the variable by dividing or multiplying both sides by the coefficient.

Why is it important to check your solution after solving a linear equation? Checking your solution by substituting it back into the original equation ensures that it makes the equation true.

What is the purpose of multiplying both sides of an equation by the least common denominator (LCD) when fractions are present? Multiplying by the LCD clears all fractions from the equation, making it easier to solve.