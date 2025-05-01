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Solving Systems of Linear Equations by Elimination definitions

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  • System of Linear Equations
    A set of two or more equations with the same variables, solved together to find values that satisfy all equations.
  • Elimination Method
    A technique for solving systems by adding or subtracting equations to remove one variable, simplifying the system.
  • Substitution Method
    An approach where an expression for one variable is replaced in another equation, reducing the system to a single variable.
  • Standard Form
    An arrangement of equations where variables and constants are aligned, typically as ax + by = c, for easy comparison.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an equation, crucial for aligning and manipulating equations in elimination.
  • Variable
    A symbol representing an unknown value in equations, commonly x or y, whose values are determined by solving the system.
  • Constant
    A fixed value in an equation, often appearing as the standalone number in standard form.
  • Opposite Sign
    A pair of coefficients with equal magnitude but different signs, enabling cancellation when equations are added.
  • Multiple
    A value obtained by multiplying a coefficient, used to align terms for elimination.
  • Factor
    A number that divides another coefficient evenly, guiding which equation to multiply for elimination.
  • Trial and Error
    A process of testing different multipliers to achieve equal and opposite coefficients for variable elimination.
  • Vertical Alignment
    The arrangement of equations so corresponding terms are stacked, facilitating addition or subtraction.
  • Isolated Variable
    A variable expressed alone on one side of an equation, making substitution straightforward.
  • True Statement
    An equation that holds valid when the solution values are substituted, confirming correctness.
  • Pair
    A set of values for variables, such as (x, y), that solves the system simultaneously.