System of Linear Equations A set of two or more equations with the same variables, solved together to find values that satisfy all equations.

Elimination Method A technique for solving systems by adding or subtracting equations to remove one variable, simplifying the system.

Substitution Method An approach where an expression for one variable is replaced in another equation, reducing the system to a single variable.

Standard Form An arrangement of equations where variables and constants are aligned, typically as ax + by = c, for easy comparison.

Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an equation, crucial for aligning and manipulating equations in elimination.

Variable A symbol representing an unknown value in equations, commonly x or y, whose values are determined by solving the system.