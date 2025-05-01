System of Equations A set of two or more equations with shared variables, requiring a solution that satisfies all equations simultaneously.

Substitution Method A process where one equation is rearranged to isolate a variable, then its expression is inserted into another equation to solve.

Variable A symbol, often x or y, representing an unknown value to be determined within equations.

Expression A mathematical phrase combining numbers, variables, and operations, but lacking an equals sign.

Equation A mathematical statement showing equality between two expressions, often containing variables.

Solution A pair of values for variables that, when substituted, make all equations in a system true.