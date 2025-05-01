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System of Equations A set of two or more equations with shared variables, requiring a solution that satisfies all equations simultaneously. Substitution Method A process where one equation is rearranged to isolate a variable, then its expression is inserted into another equation to solve. Variable A symbol, often x or y, representing an unknown value to be determined within equations. Expression A mathematical phrase combining numbers, variables, and operations, but lacking an equals sign. Equation A mathematical statement showing equality between two expressions, often containing variables. Solution A pair of values for variables that, when substituted, make all equations in a system true. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplied by a variable within an equation or expression. Standard Form An arrangement of an equation where variables and constants are organized, typically as Ax + By = C. True Statement An equation that holds valid when specific values are substituted for its variables. Parenthesis Symbols used to group parts of an expression, indicating operations should be performed first. Distribution The process of multiplying a term across terms inside parentheses, affecting each part within. Isolating a Variable Rearranging an equation so a single variable stands alone on one side, ready for substitution. Plugging In Replacing a variable with a specific value or expression within an equation to simplify or solve. Polynomial An expression consisting of variables and coefficients, combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication. Guess and Check A trial-and-error approach to finding solutions, often inefficient compared to systematic methods.
Solving Systems of Linear Equations by Substitution definitions
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