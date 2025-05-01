What is the main goal when solving a system of equations using the substitution method? The main goal is to find values for x and y that make both equations true by substituting one equation into the other.

What is the first step in the substitution method? The first step is to choose the easiest equation to isolate x or y.

After isolating a variable in one equation, what do you do next in the substitution method? You substitute the isolated variable's expression into the other equation.

Why is the substitution method preferred over guessing values for x and y? It is systematic and avoids the inefficiency and inaccuracy of guesswork.

What happens to the number of variables in the equation after substitution? After substitution, the equation has only one variable, making it easier to solve.

Once you solve for one variable, what is the next step? You substitute the found value back into either original equation to solve for the other variable.