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What is the main goal when solving a system of equations using the substitution method? The main goal is to find values for x and y that make both equations true by substituting one equation into the other. What is the first step in the substitution method? The first step is to choose the easiest equation to isolate x or y. After isolating a variable in one equation, what do you do next in the substitution method? You substitute the isolated variable's expression into the other equation. Why is the substitution method preferred over guessing values for x and y? It is systematic and avoids the inefficiency and inaccuracy of guesswork. What happens to the number of variables in the equation after substitution? After substitution, the equation has only one variable, making it easier to solve. Once you solve for one variable, what is the next step? You substitute the found value back into either original equation to solve for the other variable. How do you check your solution in the substitution method? Plug both found values into the original equations to ensure both are true. In the example y = 7x - 14 and 2x - y = 4, what do you substitute for y in the second equation? You substitute 7x - 14 for y in the equation 2x - y = 4. What is the result after substituting y = 7x - 14 into 2x - y = 4? The equation becomes 2x - (7x - 14) = 4. How do you solve 2x - (7x - 14) = 4 for x? Distribute the negative sign, combine like terms, and solve for x. What value of x is found in the example provided? x = 2. After finding x = 2, how do you find y? Plug x = 2 into y = 7x - 14 to get y = 0. What is the solution to the system y = 7x - 14 and 2x - y = 4? The solution is x = 2 and y = 0. Why is it important to check your solution in both equations? To confirm that the values satisfy both equations and are correct. What does it mean if your solution does not make both equations true? It means there was a mistake in your calculations or substitution steps.
Solving Systems of Linear Equations by Substitution quiz
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