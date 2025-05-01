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Quotient Rule A method for simplifying division of exponential terms with identical bases by subtracting the exponents. Exponent A value indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself in an exponential expression. Base The repeated factor in an exponential expression, remaining constant when applying exponent rules. Dividend The numerator in a division problem, representing the quantity being divided. Divisor The denominator in a division problem, representing the quantity dividing the dividend. Zero Exponent Rule A principle stating that any nonzero base raised to the zero power equals one. Numerator The top part of a fraction, indicating the number of parts being considered. Denominator The bottom part of a fraction, indicating the total number of equal parts. Simplification The process of reducing an expression to its most basic form using mathematical rules. Polynomial An algebraic expression consisting of variables and exponents combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication. Product Rule A method for simplifying multiplication of exponential terms with identical bases by adding the exponents. Same Base A condition where exponential expressions share an identical repeated factor, allowing exponent rules to be applied. Expression A combination of numbers, variables, and operations representing a mathematical value. Power A mathematical notation indicating a base raised to an exponent, showing repeated multiplication.
The Quotient Rule definitions
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