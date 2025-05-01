Quotient Rule A method for simplifying division of exponential terms with identical bases by subtracting the exponents.

Exponent A value indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself in an exponential expression.

Base The repeated factor in an exponential expression, remaining constant when applying exponent rules.

Dividend The numerator in a division problem, representing the quantity being divided.

Divisor The denominator in a division problem, representing the quantity dividing the dividend.

Zero Exponent Rule A principle stating that any nonzero base raised to the zero power equals one.