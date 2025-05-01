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The Quotient Rule definitions

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  • Quotient Rule
    A method for simplifying division of exponential terms with identical bases by subtracting the exponents.
  • Exponent
    A value indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself in an exponential expression.
  • Base
    The repeated factor in an exponential expression, remaining constant when applying exponent rules.
  • Dividend
    The numerator in a division problem, representing the quantity being divided.
  • Divisor
    The denominator in a division problem, representing the quantity dividing the dividend.
  • Zero Exponent Rule
    A principle stating that any nonzero base raised to the zero power equals one.
  • Numerator
    The top part of a fraction, indicating the number of parts being considered.
  • Denominator
    The bottom part of a fraction, indicating the total number of equal parts.
  • Simplification
    The process of reducing an expression to its most basic form using mathematical rules.
  • Polynomial
    An algebraic expression consisting of variables and exponents combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication.
  • Product Rule
    A method for simplifying multiplication of exponential terms with identical bases by adding the exponents.
  • Same Base
    A condition where exponential expressions share an identical repeated factor, allowing exponent rules to be applied.
  • Expression
    A combination of numbers, variables, and operations representing a mathematical value.
  • Power
    A mathematical notation indicating a base raised to an exponent, showing repeated multiplication.