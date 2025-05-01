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What does the quotient rule for exponents state when dividing terms with the same base? Subtract the exponent of the divisor from the exponent of the dividend: am/an = am-n. How do you simplify 4^3 divided by 4^1 using the quotient rule? Subtract the exponents: 3 - 1 = 2, so 4^3/4^1 = 4^2. What is the result of y^7 divided by y^5? y^7/y^5 = y^(7-5) = y^2. What do you do with the exponents when dividing exponential expressions with the same base? You subtract the exponent in the denominator from the exponent in the numerator. What is the simplified form of m^6 divided by m^6? m^6/m^6 = m^(6-6) = m^0. What does any nonzero number raised to the zero power equal? Any nonzero number to the zero power equals one. Why does m^0 equal 1? Because m^6/m^6 = 1, and by the quotient rule, this is m^0, so m^0 = 1. What is the zero exponent rule? Any nonzero base raised to the zero power equals one. How can you remember whether to add or subtract exponents when multiplying or dividing? When multiplying, add exponents; when dividing, subtract exponents. What is the simplified form of a^5 divided by a^2? a^5/a^2 = a^(5-2) = a^3. If you have x^n/x^n, what does this simplify to? x^n/x^n = x^(n-n) = x^0 = 1, as long as x ≠ 0. What must be true about the bases to use the quotient rule? The bases must be the same. What is the result of 7^4 divided by 7^2? 7^4/7^2 = 7^(4-2) = 7^2. What happens to the exponents when you expand and cancel matching factors in numerator and denominator? Each matching factor cancels, reducing the exponent by one for each pair. What is the simplified form of b^8 divided by b^3? b^8/b^3 = b^(8-3) = b^5.
The Quotient Rule quiz
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