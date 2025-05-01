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Variable A symbol, often a letter, used to represent an unknown value in an algebraic expression. Addition An operation indicated by a plus sign, used to combine values or increase a quantity. Subtraction An operation shown by a minus sign, used to find the difference or decrease a value. Multiplication An operation represented by a dot, parenthesis, or times sign, used to find the product of values. Division An operation shown by a fraction bar or slash, used to find the quotient of values. Sum A result obtained by combining two or more values using addition. Difference A result found by subtracting one value from another. Product A result achieved by multiplying two or more values together. Quotient A result obtained by dividing one value by another. Fraction A way to represent division, with a numerator above a denominator. Parenthesis Symbols used to group values or indicate multiplication in algebraic expressions. Unknown Value A quantity in a phrase that is not specified and is represented by a variable. Expression A combination of numbers, variables, and operations that represents a mathematical phrase. Quantity A value or amount, often unspecified, that can be represented by a variable. Operation A mathematical process such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division.
Translating Phrases to Expressions definitions
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