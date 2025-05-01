Variable A symbol, often a letter, used to represent an unknown value in an algebraic expression.

Addition An operation indicated by a plus sign, used to combine values or increase a quantity.

Subtraction An operation shown by a minus sign, used to find the difference or decrease a value.

Multiplication An operation represented by a dot, parenthesis, or times sign, used to find the product of values.

Division An operation shown by a fraction bar or slash, used to find the quotient of values.

Sum A result obtained by combining two or more values using addition.