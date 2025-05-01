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Translating Phrases to Expressions definitions

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  • Variable
    A symbol, often a letter, used to represent an unknown value in an algebraic expression.
  • Addition
    An operation indicated by a plus sign, used to combine values or increase a quantity.
  • Subtraction
    An operation shown by a minus sign, used to find the difference or decrease a value.
  • Multiplication
    An operation represented by a dot, parenthesis, or times sign, used to find the product of values.
  • Division
    An operation shown by a fraction bar or slash, used to find the quotient of values.
  • Sum
    A result obtained by combining two or more values using addition.
  • Difference
    A result found by subtracting one value from another.
  • Product
    A result achieved by multiplying two or more values together.
  • Quotient
    A result obtained by dividing one value by another.
  • Fraction
    A way to represent division, with a numerator above a denominator.
  • Parenthesis
    Symbols used to group values or indicate multiplication in algebraic expressions.
  • Unknown Value
    A quantity in a phrase that is not specified and is represented by a variable.
  • Expression
    A combination of numbers, variables, and operations that represents a mathematical phrase.
  • Quantity
    A value or amount, often unspecified, that can be represented by a variable.
  • Operation
    A mathematical process such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division.