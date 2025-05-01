What does the phrase 'a number' usually represent in an algebraic expression? It represents a variable, such as x or y, to stand for an unknown value.

Which operation is indicated by the keywords 'sum', 'increased by', 'more than', or 'plus'? These keywords indicate the operation of addition.

How would you translate 'five more than a number' into an algebraic expression? It translates to 5 + x, where x is the variable representing the number.

What operation do the keywords 'difference', 'decreased by', 'less than', or 'minus' suggest? They suggest the operation of subtraction.

How do you write 'a number decreased by seven' as an algebraic expression? It is written as a - 7, where a is the variable.

Which words in a phrase indicate multiplication in algebraic expressions? Words like 'product', 'times', 'of', 'twice', 'double', and 'triple' indicate multiplication.