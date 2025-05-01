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What does the phrase 'a number' usually represent in an algebraic expression? It represents a variable, such as x or y, to stand for an unknown value. Which operation is indicated by the keywords 'sum', 'increased by', 'more than', or 'plus'? These keywords indicate the operation of addition. How would you translate 'five more than a number' into an algebraic expression? It translates to 5 + x, where x is the variable representing the number. What operation do the keywords 'difference', 'decreased by', 'less than', or 'minus' suggest? They suggest the operation of subtraction. How do you write 'a number decreased by seven' as an algebraic expression? It is written as a - 7, where a is the variable. Which words in a phrase indicate multiplication in algebraic expressions? Words like 'product', 'times', 'of', 'twice', 'double', and 'triple' indicate multiplication. How would you express 'the product of an unknown value and one half' algebraically? It is written as y × 1/2 or (1/2)y, where y is the unknown value. What are common ways to represent multiplication when variables are involved? Multiplication is often shown with a dot (·), parentheses, or by writing variables and numbers next to each other. Which keywords signal division in a phrase to be translated into algebra? Keywords like 'quotient', 'divided by', 'per', or 'out of' signal division. How do you translate '11 divided by a number' into an algebraic expression? It is written as 11/x, where x is the variable. What does the word 'quotient' mean in the context of algebraic expressions? It means the result of dividing one quantity by another. How would you write 'the quotient of a number and three increased by seven' as an algebraic expression? It is written as x/3 + 7, where x is the variable. If a phrase says 'twice a number', how is this written in algebraic form? It is written as 2x, where x is the number. What does 'less than' indicate about the order of terms in a subtraction expression? 'Less than' means you subtract the first quantity from the second, so 'a less than b' is b - a. Why is it important to identify keywords when translating phrases to algebraic expressions? Keywords help determine which mathematical operation to use, ensuring the correct translation of the phrase.
Translating Phrases to Expressions quiz
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