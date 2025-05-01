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Translating Phrases to Expressions quiz

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  • What does the phrase 'a number' usually represent in an algebraic expression?
    It represents a variable, such as x or y, to stand for an unknown value.
  • Which operation is indicated by the keywords 'sum', 'increased by', 'more than', or 'plus'?
    These keywords indicate the operation of addition.
  • How would you translate 'five more than a number' into an algebraic expression?
    It translates to 5 + x, where x is the variable representing the number.
  • What operation do the keywords 'difference', 'decreased by', 'less than', or 'minus' suggest?
    They suggest the operation of subtraction.
  • How do you write 'a number decreased by seven' as an algebraic expression?
    It is written as a - 7, where a is the variable.
  • Which words in a phrase indicate multiplication in algebraic expressions?
    Words like 'product', 'times', 'of', 'twice', 'double', and 'triple' indicate multiplication.
  • How would you express 'the product of an unknown value and one half' algebraically?
    It is written as y × 1/2 or (1/2)y, where y is the unknown value.
  • What are common ways to represent multiplication when variables are involved?
    Multiplication is often shown with a dot (·), parentheses, or by writing variables and numbers next to each other.
  • Which keywords signal division in a phrase to be translated into algebra?
    Keywords like 'quotient', 'divided by', 'per', or 'out of' signal division.
  • How do you translate '11 divided by a number' into an algebraic expression?
    It is written as 11/x, where x is the variable.
  • What does the word 'quotient' mean in the context of algebraic expressions?
    It means the result of dividing one quantity by another.
  • How would you write 'the quotient of a number and three increased by seven' as an algebraic expression?
    It is written as x/3 + 7, where x is the variable.
  • If a phrase says 'twice a number', how is this written in algebraic form?
    It is written as 2x, where x is the number.
  • What does 'less than' indicate about the order of terms in a subtraction expression?
    'Less than' means you subtract the first quantity from the second, so 'a less than b' is b - a.
  • Why is it important to identify keywords when translating phrases to algebraic expressions?
    Keywords help determine which mathematical operation to use, ensuring the correct translation of the phrase.