Equation A mathematical statement showing two expressions are equal, often formed by translating sentences using keywords.

Expression A combination of numbers, variables, and operations that represents a value but does not include an equal sign.

Variable A symbol, often a letter, used to represent an unknown value in mathematical phrases or equations.

Sum A keyword indicating addition, used to combine two or more values or variables in an algebraic context.

Difference A term signaling subtraction, used to find how much one value exceeds or falls short of another.

Product A term representing multiplication, often used when phrases like 'times' or 'triple' appear in sentences.