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Equation A mathematical statement showing two expressions are equal, often formed by translating sentences using keywords. Expression A combination of numbers, variables, and operations that represents a value but does not include an equal sign. Variable A symbol, often a letter, used to represent an unknown value in mathematical phrases or equations. Sum A keyword indicating addition, used to combine two or more values or variables in an algebraic context. Difference A term signaling subtraction, used to find how much one value exceeds or falls short of another. Product A term representing multiplication, often used when phrases like 'times' or 'triple' appear in sentences. Quotient A term indicating division, used when phrases like 'divided by' are present in mathematical sentences. Equal Sign A symbol with two parallel lines, used to show that two expressions have the same value in an equation. Keyword A word or phrase in a sentence that signals which mathematical operation or symbol to use when translating. Operation A mathematical process such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division, indicated by specific keywords. Translation The process of converting a written sentence or phrase into an algebraic equation using recognized keywords. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplied by a variable, often appearing in phrases like 'triple a number.' Phrase A group of words in a sentence that can be converted into an algebraic expression or equation. Polynomials Expressions consisting of variables and coefficients, combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication. Value A quantity or number represented by a variable or directly stated in a mathematical sentence.
Translating Sentences to Equations definitions
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