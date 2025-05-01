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What does the word 'sum' indicate when translating a sentence into an equation? 'Sum' indicates addition should be used in the equation. Which operation does the word 'difference' represent in algebraic equations? 'Difference' represents subtraction. What mathematical operation is suggested by the word 'times'? 'Times' suggests multiplication. Which symbol do the words 'equals', 'is', or 'yields' correspond to in an equation? They correspond to the equal sign (=). How would you translate 'triple a number is 81' into an algebraic equation? It translates to 3x = 81. What variable is commonly used to represent an unknown number in algebra? The variable 'x' is commonly used. What does the phrase 'is the same as' indicate in a sentence to be translated? It indicates the use of the equal sign (=) in the equation. How would you represent 'the sum of a number x and 12' in algebraic form? It is represented as x + 12. What does the phrase 'three times the number' translate to in algebra? It translates to 3x. If a sentence says 'the sum of a number x and 12 is the same as three times the number,' what is the equation? The equation is x + 12 = 3x. What keyword or phrase can be used to represent the equal sign besides 'is'? Phrases like 'equals,' 'gives,' 'results in,' 'yields,' 'amounts to,' and 'is the same as' can represent the equal sign. What does the word 'of' usually indicate in algebraic translation? 'Of' usually indicates multiplication. Why is it important to recognize keywords when translating sentences to equations? Recognizing keywords helps correctly form equations, which is essential for solving algebra problems. What is an equation in algebra? An equation is a statement that two expressions are equal to each other. What should you do if you don't know the value of a number in a sentence? You should represent it with a variable, such as x.
Translating Sentences to Equations quiz
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