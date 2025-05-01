What does the word 'sum' indicate when translating a sentence into an equation? 'Sum' indicates addition should be used in the equation.

Which operation does the word 'difference' represent in algebraic equations? 'Difference' represents subtraction.

What mathematical operation is suggested by the word 'times'? 'Times' suggests multiplication.

Which symbol do the words 'equals', 'is', or 'yields' correspond to in an equation? They correspond to the equal sign (=).

How would you translate 'triple a number is 81' into an algebraic equation? It translates to 3x = 81.

What variable is commonly used to represent an unknown number in algebra? The variable 'x' is commonly used.