Which structure is responsible for producing ATP in cells? ATP synthase is responsible for producing ATP in cells.

What is NADH in cellular respiration? NADH is an electron carrier that donates electrons to the electron transport chain.

What is NADH used for in cellular respiration? NADH is used to donate electrons to the electron transport chain, facilitating ATP production.

What is the role of ATP synthase in cellular respiration? ATP synthase synthesizes ATP using the energy from the proton gradient created by the electron transport chain.

What are the products of the electron transport chain? The products of the electron transport chain are water, ATP, and reoxidized electron carriers (NAD+ and FAD).

What is the purpose of NADH and FADH2 in metabolism? NADH and FADH2 serve as electron carriers, donating electrons to the electron transport chain for ATP production.