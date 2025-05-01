Back
Which structure is responsible for producing ATP in cells? ATP synthase is responsible for producing ATP in cells. What is NADH in cellular respiration? NADH is an electron carrier that donates electrons to the electron transport chain. What is NADH used for in cellular respiration? NADH is used to donate electrons to the electron transport chain, facilitating ATP production. What is the role of ATP synthase in cellular respiration? ATP synthase synthesizes ATP using the energy from the proton gradient created by the electron transport chain. What are the products of the electron transport chain? The products of the electron transport chain are water, ATP, and reoxidized electron carriers (NAD+ and FAD). What is the purpose of NADH and FADH2 in metabolism? NADH and FADH2 serve as electron carriers, donating electrons to the electron transport chain for ATP production. What is the purpose of the electron transport chain? The electron transport chain transfers electrons to oxygen and creates a proton gradient for ATP synthesis. What compound receives electrons from NADH in the electron transport chain? Complex I of the electron transport chain receives electrons from NADH. What powers ATP synthase during oxidative phosphorylation? The proton gradient across the mitochondrial membrane powers ATP synthase. What produces most ATP in cellular respiration? Oxidative phosphorylation produces most ATP in cellular respiration. What is FADH2? FADH2 is an electron carrier that donates electrons to complex II of the electron transport chain. How many electrons does FADH2 carry? FADH2 carries 2 electrons. How many electrons does NADH carry? NADH carries 2 electrons. What is the relationship between the electron transport chain and oxygen? Oxygen is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, forming water. What protein is inhibited by cyanide in the electron transport chain? Cyanide inhibits cytochrome a in complex IV of the electron transport chain. Which enzyme drives ATP synthesis in respiration? ATP synthase drives ATP synthesis in respiration. Which process causes ADP to change to ATP? Oxidative phosphorylation causes ADP to change to ATP. Which chemical change converts ADP to ATP? Phosphorylation of ADP by ATP synthase converts ADP to ATP. Why does FADH2 yield less ATP than NADH? FADH2 yields less ATP because it donates electrons at complex II, resulting in fewer protons pumped and less ATP produced compared to NADH.
Oxidative Phosphorylation 1 quiz #2
