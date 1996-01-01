Moss sperm are motile and capable of swimming short distances to fertilize an egg. However, it was unknown until recently how sperm make their way from male to female gametophytes that may be separated by a distance of several centimeters or more.
Animals are responsible for pollinating many flowering plants. Did animal-mediated fertilization originate with flowering plants, or was this mode of sperm dispersal likely in place before the origin of flowering plants? Explain.
