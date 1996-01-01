Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology11. Cell DivisionOrganization of DNA in the Cell
0:35 minutes
Problem 7b
Textbook Question

The following statements are about the control of chromatin condensation. Select True or False for each. T/F Reducing histone acetylase activity is likely to decrease gene transcription. T/F Mutations that reduce the number of positively charged amino acids on histones should promote open chromatin. T/F Chromatin remodeling complexes add chemical groups to histones. T/F Adding an inhibitor of DNA methylation is likely to reduce gene transcription.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
6:52m

Watch next

Master Organization of DNA in the Cell with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.